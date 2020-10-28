Spanberger visits Culpeper in 'SpanVan' campaign swing

Downtown Culpeper gained an extra dash of electoral enthusiasm Wednesday when U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger barnstormed through town in a recreational vehicle her staff is calling the “SpanVan.”

For an hour, the supergraphic-wrapped RV parked along Main Street near the county voter registrar’s office as the House member greeted pedestrians and people driving past. Painted in navy and baby blue, the graphics urged viewers to “Vote now through Nov. 3rd” and advised them that the lawmaker was “working for all of us.” Today was the van’s debut.

“Hello, how are you? I’m Abigail Spanberger,” the freshman Democrat would say as she introduced herself to voters and others who were walking by.

Some drivers stopped, pulled over or turned their cars around to go back and meet the 7th Congressional District legislator, whose challenger this election is Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.

One door up the street, people patiently lined up along the sidewalk outside the voter registrar’s office, before stepping inside—masks on, usually two at a time—to cast their early ballots in November’s general election.