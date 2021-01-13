Spanberger votes to impeach Trump

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger voted Wednesday afternoon for an article of impeachment in response to President Donald Trump’s incitement of an insurrection against the U.S. government.
The article states that Trump abused his power and “willfully made statements that encouraged—and foreseeably resulted in—imminent lawless action at the Capitol.”
“Last Wednesday, our country watched in shock and horror when extremists—inspired by the president’s months of lies and invigorated by the president’s speech earlier in the day—attacked the U.S. Capitol building with aims to perpetrate violence and undermine our democracy,” Spanberger said in a statement Wednesday. “Inside the building, we barricaded ourselves against domestic terrorists who were there out of loyalty to one man—not loyalty to our country.’
“For the sake of national healing,” Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District lawmaker said she would have preferred that Trump resigned or that Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet invoked the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove him from power. But neither happened.
“The president’s incitement of an insurrection is an impeachable offense, and in recent days, we have seen principled Republicans join the effort to uphold our oaths to the Constitution and protect our democratic republic,” Spanberger said. “This vote represents a united response to a disgusting act of brutality and sedition.
“Today is a solemn moment in our nation’s history,” she continued. “In the coming weeks, I look forward to welcoming an administration that will bring hope to our citizens, renew our sense of purpose, focus on the shared priorities of the American people amid the continued COVID-19 crisis, and ensure that those responsible for sedition are brought to justice.”
Earlier this week, Spanberger cosponsored the article of impeachment.
Last week, she called for Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. She made clear that otherwise, Congress would have no choice but to hold the president accountable and protect U.S. democracy.
Click here to read the full text of the impeachment articles.