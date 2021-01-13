Spanberger votes to impeach Trump

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger voted Wednesday afternoon for an article of impeachment in response to President Donald Trump’s incitement of an insurrection against the U.S. government.

The article states that Trump abused his power and “willfully made statements that encouraged—and foreseeably resulted in—imminent lawless action at the Capitol.”

“Last Wednesday, our country watched in shock and horror when extremists—inspired by the president’s months of lies and invigorated by the president’s speech earlier in the day—attacked the U.S. Capitol building with aims to perpetrate violence and undermine our democracy,” Spanberger said in a statement Wednesday. “Inside the building, we barricaded ourselves against domestic terrorists who were there out of loyalty to one man—not loyalty to our country.’

“For the sake of national healing,” Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District lawmaker said she would have preferred that Trump resigned or that Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet invoked the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove him from power. But neither happened.

