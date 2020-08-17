A new TV ad from U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger underscores her government background and legislative focus on national-security issues.
The 30-second spot, titled “Safe,” spotlights her training as a CIA case officer and work in Congress to strengthen U.S. border security, protect U.S. telecommunications networks, and shield Central Virginians from harm.
“From addressing our broken immigration and border security systems to making sure our country is competitive with foreign-based 5G companies like Huawei, I’ve worked to send bipartisan legislation to the president’s desk that will protect our communities from the threats of tomorrow,” Spanberger said in a statement. "In a moment marked by division and doubt, we need to recognize that protecting our nation and holding our adversaries accountable is a shared responsibility, not a partisan issue.”
The 7th District Democrat, who was a Postal Service inspector before tackling counterrorism and nuclear proliferation for the CIA, said she has “always been honored to serve our country.”
“In the CIA, I was trained to recognize developing threats against the United States, and in Congress, I have been proud to use that experience to partner with Democrats and Republicans on critical priorities that keep our families safe and our national security strong,” the Henrico County native said.
The TV ad, released Friday, is the third TV spot deployed by the congresswoman’s re-election campaign.
She is competing with state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, for the Central Virginia seat previously held by David Brat, an economics professor at Randolph-Macon College near Richmond. Brat, a political newcomer, won national notice by unseating House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-Va., but failed to win a third term in the traditionally Republican-leaning district.
Spanberger’s latest ad highlights her efforts to strengthen the security of U.S. borders and points of entry. Last year, President Donald J. Trump signed into law bipartisan legislation she led with Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) to combat narcotics and human trafficking networks that drive violence and illegal migration across Central America.
In January 2019, Spanberger met with the president at the White House to discuss a bipartisan path to strengthen border security and end the record-long government shutdown, her office noted.
In the summer of 2019, Spanberger visited the southern border with Democratic and Republican colleagues to see its humanitarian crisis and security issues firsthand.
“Safe” also emphasizes her efforts to hold China accountable and protect the United States from telecommunications threats.
Earlier this year, the president signed into law Spanberger’s bipartisan, bicameral bill to develop a national 5G strategy to combat foreign competition and security risks posed by companies such as Huawei, whose close ties to Chinese military and intelligence services directly threaten U.S. privacy interests.
Spanberger led legislation passed in the U.S. House to ban the app TikTok on U.S. Transportation Security Administration-issued phones.
She has been vocal about reasserting U.S. global leadership during the COVID-19 crisis and preventing the United States from ceding ground to China.
In Congress, Spanberger serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
At the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, she worked narcotics and money-laundering cases as part of its Dangerous Mails team.
