SPECIAL SECTION: Atkins wears many hats for Rappahannock County schools

By the summer of 2019, Courtney Atkins had long since settled into a career as a registered nurse.
Atkins started as an RN in 2002, working in the operating room at Fauquier Hospital. She transitioned into the same position with Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Warrenton in 2005, where she'd been ever since.
In her spare time, Atkins served as the head volleyball coach for her alma mater, Rappahannock County High School. She'd done so for nearly a decade, leading the Panthers to the Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship in 2016 and garnering numerous coach of the year awards.
As it turned out, Atkins' role at Rappahannock would open the door to a very unique opportunity—one that would allow her to combine her passion for nursing and sports.
When Panthers athletic director Danny Nobbs left to take the same position at Culpeper High in late-July 2019, Atkins thought, "Why not?"
The AD spot wasn't the only thing open at Rappahannock though. The school was also in search of a new nurse.
Atkins didn't hesitate to throw her hat in the ring for both positions, and on August 13—just three weeks after Nobbs' departure—the Rappahannock County School Board approved her hiring.
"It was a difficult choice [to leave Blue Ridge], but I knew I was following a path of destiny," said Atkins, who resides in Amissville with her husband and two children. "I learned a great deal from the previous athletic directors, so I felt as though I could serve the school community in both of those capacities.
"I have always had a passion for nursing and high school sports, so to be able to meld those together in the same job was truly a dream becoming a reality," she added.
Challenges awaited, however.
Seven months later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. By the end of March 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam had shuttered sports and closed schools for the remainder of the school year.
"I honestly couldn’t believe what was happening," Atkins recalled.
Amid all the chaos, Rappahannock County Public Schools administrators were certain of one thing: With her medical background, they wanted Atkins at the center of their coronavirus response plan. The school board formed a team that would be tasked with ensuring students could eventually return to schools safely, and it appointed Atkins as the leader.
"I am honored that our administrators entrusted this new role to me," said Atkins, who handles safety protocols, contact tracing and vaccination schedules for students. "I spent the spring and summer of 2020 working collaboratively with our administrative team, staff, parents and coaches to prepare our schools for the return of students. We knew we wanted our kids back in the buildings for instruction, and I certainly wanted our athletes to have an opportunity to enjoy sports again, so we were prepared to put in the work.
"The work days ran into nights and even into our family vacations, but the reward of giving our students in-person opportunities far outweighed the extensive labor that went in to making that happen," she concluded.
As she looks back on her decision to take on her current roles, Atkins believes everything came together the way it was supposed to.
"I can look back now and see that all of the experiences I’ve had over the years were preparing me to return to my alma mater in high hopes to make a difference in the lives of our students," she said.
AT A GLANCE
Courtney Atkins, RN
19 years as a nurse; 2 years in current role as the school nurse and athletic director at Rappahannock County High School in Washington, Va., where she was hired in August 2019; 14 years as a perioperative nurse at Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Warrenton prior to that
Resides in Amissville with her husband and teenage daughter and son
540/848-4530