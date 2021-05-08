SPECIAL SECTION: Atkins wears many hats for Rappahannock County schools

By the summer of 2019, Courtney Atkins had long since settled into a career as a registered nurse.

Atkins started as an RN in 2002, working in the operating room at Fauquier Hospital. She transitioned into the same position with Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Warrenton in 2005, where she'd been ever since.

In her spare time, Atkins served as the head volleyball coach for her alma mater, Rappahannock County High School. She'd done so for nearly a decade, leading the Panthers to the Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship in 2016 and garnering numerous coach of the year awards.

As it turned out, Atkins' role at Rappahannock would open the door to a very unique opportunity—one that would allow her to combine her passion for nursing and sports.

When Panthers athletic director Danny Nobbs left to take the same position at Culpeper High in late-July 2019, Atkins thought, "Why not?"

The AD spot wasn't the only thing open at Rappahannock though. The school was also in search of a new nurse.

Atkins didn't hesitate to throw her hat in the ring for both positions, and on August 13—just three weeks after Nobbs' departure—the Rappahannock County School Board approved her hiring.