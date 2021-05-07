SPECIAL SECTION: Born at Culpeper hospital, nurse puts patients first

A local registered nurse was born in the same hospital where she today helps save lives and treat patients.
Madison County native Jolene Vass has worked for nearly four years in the Critical Care Unit at Culpeper Medical Center and for six years as a nurse. She started in that department in January of 2020 at the onset of COVID-19.
“I came off of my orientation as the pandemic hit our area. It was overwhelming at first because I was still trying to figure out my work flow while adapting to the pandemic,” Vass said.
A single mom of three children, she lives part-time with her parents, who also live in Florida, at their home in Orange.
“I grew up helping my mom with her many animals. She was a Licensed Veterinary Technician and also rehabilitated injured wildlife,” Vass said. “I decided to become a nurse after many different kinds of jobs. I realized I am happiest when helping others.”
Her great-aunts, late aunt and grandmother were also nurses.
“It’s always satisfying seeing someone get better and having been a part of it,” Vass said. “I really enjoy the 1:1 care in the CCU.”
For those considering a career in nursing, she recommended getting some experience.
“I was an aide before I was a nurse and it helped me realize that I was in the right field,” Vass said. “The skills I learned laid the foundation for my nursing practice and made transitioning into my role as a nurse much easier.”
Her nomination for the Star-Exponent Nurses Special Section was from a fellow employee in the hospital CCU, describing Vass as kind, smart, hardworking and talented.
“Jolene gives 100% all the time and never backs down from the day to day challenges we have faced during this pandemic. She puts her patients first and doesn't stop until her job is done,” the nomination stated. Vass is also an outstanding team member.
“On difficult days she can make someone laugh. If she sees that something needs to be done, she will do it. From helping a co-worker with an assessment to taking out the trash and cleaning rooms, she does it all with a smile on her face,” the nomination stated.
Vass, in addition, is a fantastic mother who is working toward her bachelor’s degree.
“Her life is busy to say the least. That being said she has picked up countless shifts during the pandemic, stays positive, and is an inspiration to many!”
AT A GLANCE
Jolene Vass, RN
Works in Critical Care Unit at Culpeper Medical Center
Education: Germanna Community College, University of Virginia
Inspired by her mom, a licensed vet tech
Single mom of three
Former nurse’s aide
Six years as a nurse
