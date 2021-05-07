SPECIAL SECTION: Born at Culpeper hospital, nurse puts patients first

A local registered nurse was born in the same hospital where she today helps save lives and treat patients.

Madison County native Jolene Vass has worked for nearly four years in the Critical Care Unit at Culpeper Medical Center and for six years as a nurse. She started in that department in January of 2020 at the onset of COVID-19.

“I came off of my orientation as the pandemic hit our area. It was overwhelming at first because I was still trying to figure out my work flow while adapting to the pandemic,” Vass said.

A single mom of three children, she lives part-time with her parents, who also live in Florida, at their home in Orange.

“I grew up helping my mom with her many animals. She was a Licensed Veterinary Technician and also rehabilitated injured wildlife,” Vass said. “I decided to become a nurse after many different kinds of jobs. I realized I am happiest when helping others.”

Her great-aunts, late aunt and grandmother were also nurses.

“It’s always satisfying seeing someone get better and having been a part of it,” Vass said. “I really enjoy the 1:1 care in the CCU.”

For those considering a career in nursing, she recommended getting some experience.