SPECIAL SECTION: CCHS grad inspired by aunt to become registered nurse

A Culpeper County High School graduate and local mom inspired by her aunt to go into nursing bravely works the frontlines of a pandemic in the interventional radiology department at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center.

A registered nurse for nine years, Christina Wormley is CCHS Class of 2006. She attended community college (Lord Fairfax and Piedmont) and completed her nursing clinicals at University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Wormley’s aunt, Loutrasa, also an RN, influenced her career decision and helped her get a job out of high school in hospital admissions.

“I then chose to be a nurse based off of the simple fact that I found so much joy in helping others and making a difficult situation better,” said Wormley, wife of Nate and mother to sons Little Nate and Noah.

She likes meeting new people and helping coach them through difficult times as well as supporting families of dying loved ones. It’s hard saying goodbye to patients who pass, Wormley said.

Working the past year under COVID-19 restrictions was difficult.