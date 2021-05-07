SPECIAL SECTION: CCHS grad inspired by aunt to become registered nurse

A Culpeper County High School graduate and local mom inspired by her aunt to go into nursing bravely works the frontlines of a pandemic in the interventional radiology department at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center.
A registered nurse for nine years, Christina Wormley is CCHS Class of 2006. She attended community college (Lord Fairfax and Piedmont) and completed her nursing clinicals at University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Wormley’s aunt, Loutrasa, also an RN, influenced her career decision and helped her get a job out of high school in hospital admissions.
“I then chose to be a nurse based off of the simple fact that I found so much joy in helping others and making a difficult situation better,” said Wormley, wife of Nate and mother to sons Little Nate and Noah.
She likes meeting new people and helping coach them through difficult times as well as supporting families of dying loved ones. It’s hard saying goodbye to patients who pass, Wormley said.
Working the past year under COVID-19 restrictions was difficult.
“The fear of taking home the virus to my husband and children was very scary. We often would shower before leaving work and I always changed my clothes. As a frontline worker in the pandemic I was proud to be one of the first to receive the vaccine and be an example for my community,” Wormley said.
She encouraged others thinking about becoming a nurse to "DO IT!"
“Nursing is so rewarding. You never stop learning,” she said.
The nomination for Wormley described her as “extraordinary in the care she gives others.” Wormley recently won the Daisy Award for extraordinary nurses because she always put patients care ahead of her own needs, the nomination stated: “Some days it may be hard emotionally but they are all worth it in her eyes when she knows she has given it her all!”
AT A GLANCE
Christina Wormley, RN
Position: registered nurse, 9 years, interventional radiology department, Culpeper Medical Center.
Class of 2006 Culpeper County High School
Wife and mother
Frontline worker during pandemic
Completed nursing cllnicals at UVA
