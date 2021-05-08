SPECIAL SECTION: Experience as a teenager steered Chavez into nursing

Having an appendectomy isn't a pleasant experience for anyone, but for Kassandra Chavez, it changed the course of her life.

Chavez came down with appendicitis when she was in high school. And while she can recall the entire thing very vividly—the fear and trepidation about having the procedure, the trip to the hospital and the post-surgical scar and soreness—something else has always stuck with her much tighter than those memories.

"It was actually my very first time going to a hospital as a patient," Chavez recalled. "But beyond any fear of the unknown, I remember being impressed and amazed at everything the nurses did and all the knowledge they had."

That experience inspired Chavez, so she enrolled in her high school's certified nursing assistant course shortly thereafter.

"I was a CNA for four-and-a-half years while going to nursing school," she said. "I loved being a CNA and knew I would love being a nurse because I have always enjoyed helping others."

Chavez obtained her associate's degree in nursing from Lord Fairfax Community College in 2017, then earned her bachelor's degree in the field from Old Dominion University two years later.