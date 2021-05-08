SPECIAL SECTION: Experience as a teenager steered Chavez into nursing

Having an appendectomy isn't a pleasant experience for anyone, but for Kassandra Chavez, it changed the course of her life.
Chavez came down with appendicitis when she was in high school. And while she can recall the entire thing very vividly—the fear and trepidation about having the procedure, the trip to the hospital and the post-surgical scar and soreness—something else has always stuck with her much tighter than those memories.
"It was actually my very first time going to a hospital as a patient," Chavez recalled. "But beyond any fear of the unknown, I remember being impressed and amazed at everything the nurses did and all the knowledge they had."
That experience inspired Chavez, so she enrolled in her high school's certified nursing assistant course shortly thereafter.
"I was a CNA for four-and-a-half years while going to nursing school," she said. "I loved being a CNA and knew I would love being a nurse because I have always enjoyed helping others."
Chavez obtained her associate's degree in nursing from Lord Fairfax Community College in 2017, then earned her bachelor's degree in the field from Old Dominion University two years later.
While working on her bachelor's, Chavez spent time at Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She relocated to Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center in March 2018, where she is currently a telemetry nurse.
According to the National Telemetry Association, telemetry nurses monitor a patient's vital signs with life sign-measuring devices—typically an electrocardiogram. They treat gastrointestinal diseases, cardiac failure and other heart conditions.
Chavez said her job, like just about any other in the medical field, has its ups and downs.
"Helping patients recover and seeing them get to go home is the most rewarding part," she pointed out. "Unfortunately, the most challenging part is when a patient is unable to go back home and seeing the family grieve due to the loss of a loved one."
Of course, the challenges Chavez and her colleagues face on a daily basis have only increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago.
"So many changes have occurred since the pandemic started," she said. "As a nurse, I've witnessed the pandemic firsthand. I've been able to care for patients who needed reassurance and encouraging words during uncertain times.
"It has been a challenging experience with high rates of exposure for everyone," she continued. "My biggest fear has been getting COVID-19 and bringing it back home to my family. Thankfully, that hasn't happened."
Chavez is part of a big family. She's one of six children born to parents Carlos and Nelly Chavez, who emigrated from El Salvador. She has three brothers—Luis, Carlos and Alex—and two sisters, Heidy and Yanci.
"My siblings are my favorite people in the world," she said. "We are very family oriented and tend to plan many cookouts and family vacations together."
Chavez currently lives in Locust Grove with her fiancé Kevin. The couple is busy planning its wedding—that is whenever Chavez isn't sleeping.
"He learned very quickly that my favorite hobby is sleeping when I'm not at work," she joked. "I am just so thankful to have such amazing people in my life who I know will always be there for me."
AT A GLANCE
Kassandra Chavez, RN, BSN
3 years at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center
Hired in March 2018
Works in Medical Telemetry Unit
Education: Associate's degree in nursing from Lord Fairfax Community College in 2017; bachelor's degree in nursing from Old Dominion University in 2019.
One of six children to parents Carlos and Nelly Chavez, who emigrated from El Salvador. Has three brothers (Luis, Carlos and Alex) and two sisters (Heidy and Yanci).
Resides in Locust Grove with her fiancé Kevin
