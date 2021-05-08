SPECIAL SECTION: 'I'm here to help' is Kathy Walsh's coda

Culpeper’s Kathy Wash, who has seen a lot over decades in her profession, says her career began because of one person’s example.
Born in White Plains, N.Y., and growing up in Pittsfield, Maine, and Schenectady, N.Y., she was inspired by a nurse, Mrs. Workman, she volunteered with and grew to know in middle and high school.
“I became a school nurse so I could be as helpful as possible,” said Walsh, who is now the nursing supervisor for Culpeper County Public Schools.
Educated at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y., and the State University of New York at Binghamton, she married a Marine helicopter pilot, John. When they were dating, John was an emergency medical technician. She’d go on nighttime ambulance runs with him and, as a bystander, learned how to help people suffering typical traumas.
The day after their wedding, they were on their way to Marine Corps Base Quantico for John's officer training. Walsh got a job nursing at the old Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Quickly, Walsh grew used to packing up every two or three years and moving to her husband’s new duty station. Some of her resulting jobs in nursing weren’t her No. 1 choice, but she always learned a lot.
For instance, staffing the obstetrics/gynecological surgery floor at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, a super-busy 15-floor institution, was an eye-opener.
The highlight of her young career was helping children from all over the world who came to the United States for care--kids born with a cleft palate, cleft lip, genital abnormalities, or cerebral palsy.
“Children just want to be loved,” she said. “There is so much people can learn from them--for example, to make every day a positive day, especially during this pandemic.”
“Sometimes, we all get down. But what’s that compared to a 5-year-old child facing cardiac surgery? You were trying to calm him down, but also his family. Yet he was calming us down, and enjoyed getting so much attention. I saw that sort of thing all the time.”
When John retired as a Marine lieutenant colonel, they moved to Culpeper County and built a home in 2000. He became a teacher at Culpeper Middle School; he’s now the school division’s transportation director.
“We just fell in love with Culpeper and its community spirit,” Walsh said. “You’d go to cafes, before there were fancy restaurants, and everyone was so nice and welcoming. We live a little bit out in the country, but close enough to stores. It’s a perfect win-win for both of us.”
Walsh remembered that when she was a girl, her parents would buy her books in the Nancy Nurse series for Christmas and birthdays. The heroine was unafraid to get her hands dirty, to help people no matter their situation," Walsh said. “I’m here to help you,” she’d say.
As an adult, Walsh—who started work in intensive-care units—quickly learned that nursing wasn’t about the starched uniforms, white shoes and caps of its public image. The caps got in the way as nurses manuevered around IV poles, and uniforms didn’t stay clean for long.
Walsh relishes her years in high-risk medicine, helping children in trauma and their families get through difficulties.
“I don’t like to talk about myself, but I’m very proud and very respectful about nursing,” she said.
