SPECIAL SECTION: 'I'm here to help' is Kathy Walsh's coda

The highlight of her young career was helping children from all over the world who came to the United States for care--kids born with a cleft palate, cleft lip, genital abnormalities, or cerebral palsy.

“Children just want to be loved,” she said. “There is so much people can learn from them--for example, to make every day a positive day, especially during this pandemic.”

“Sometimes, we all get down. But what’s that compared to a 5-year-old child facing cardiac surgery? You were trying to calm him down, but also his family. Yet he was calming us down, and enjoyed getting so much attention. I saw that sort of thing all the time.”

When John retired as a Marine lieutenant colonel, they moved to Culpeper County and built a home in 2000. He became a teacher at Culpeper Middle School; he’s now the school division’s transportation director.

“We just fell in love with Culpeper and its community spirit,” Walsh said. “You’d go to cafes, before there were fancy restaurants, and everyone was so nice and welcoming. We live a little bit out in the country, but close enough to stores. It’s a perfect win-win for both of us.”