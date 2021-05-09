 Skip to main content
SPECIAL SECTION: Landon keeping Culpeper Medical Center nurses educated amid pandemic
editor's pick top story

Landon

Leah Landon

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

A Pennsylvania native, Leah Landon has been a part of the team at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center since 2018.

Landon's background in nursing stretches back 23 years.  She earned her bachelor's degree in the field from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania and trained at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in her hometown of Sayre.

Throughout her career, Landon has worked in the critical care, trauma, orthopedic and endoscopy departments, as well as in the operating room.

Landon currently works in staff development and education at Culpeper Medical Center, where she's responsible for the education and training of the nursing staff.  She's managed to successfully juggle those duties, as well as an increased number of clinical orientations and many a shift in the hospital's critical care unit, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Being a small, community based hospital, our team has certainly faced some challenges [during the pandemic]," Landon said.  "The pandemic forced us to move out of our 'comfort zones' and grow our skills and knowledge base in taking care of these types of patients. 

"We've been successful, and the experience this pandemic has provided us with has given us confidence that our hospital can care for this community," she concluded.

Landon added that confidence is key for anyone who is considering a career in nursing, and it comes from dipping your toes in many different bodies of water—much the way she has.

"You need to accumulate a wide variety of experiences," she said.  "If you're a high school student, take as many math and science courses as afforded to you, play sports and play an instrument.  If you're an adult, don't put off starting or advancing your career of choice.  Access any financial aid and reimbursement that your employer can provide you with."

