SPECIAL SECTION: Mary Hunt fulfilled a lifelong dream

Early on, Mary Hunt knew she wanted to be a nurse. Born and raised in Fauquier County, she began her health-care career in 2011 after becoming a certified nursing assistant through Liberty High School.

“Nursing has always been a dream of mine,” she told the Star-Exponent.

These days, newly married, Hunt and her husband are expecting their first child at the end of June.

Hunt began work at Culpeper Medical Center’s Critical Care Unit in October 2019, finishing her orientation in February 2020—just in time for a global public-health emergency that has changed billions of people’s lives.

“As a new critical care nurse, I would not have thought that I would be starting my career in a pandemic,” Hunt said recently.

“When the news of the pandemic hit, I was terrified,” the registered nurse recalled. “I prepped a ‘go’ bag to have in my car with all the essentials to stay the night if needed.”

One of the nurses’ most difficult experiences was aiding families who were barred—to prevent infection and contagion—from seeing their loved ones during the initial months of the pandemic, Hunt said.

