SPECIAL SECTION: ‘We were seeing more people dying than ever before’

The most challenging part of being a nurse is working long hours and missing out on weekends and holidays with family members, said Wharton. She was inspired into the field by her sister, Donna, who was also studying at the former Piedmont Tech Center.

“One day, I was visiting her and picked up her anatomy book and started browsing through it. I was amazed at the intricate way the human body worked. It was something I wanted to learn more about,” Wharton said.

She encouraged others to a career in nursing saying it has a variety of fields and settings in offices, hospitals and schools.

“Teaching hospitals are different from small community hospitals,” Wharton said. “Whatever you choose, treat every patient as you would want yourself or your family to be treated!”

The small community hospital setting is what Wharton has come to love.

“Where you know your coworkers and value their contributions to the organization. The name of this building has changed, but the one thing that has remained constant is how the staff works together for the quality of care for the patients. This is what has kept me here all these years.”