Sperryville couple seizes on Solarize Piedmont effort to reap energy for their home

As people who care about environmental sustainability, she and her husband chose solar panels to help do so.

Since their home in Sperryville had a good sunny roof and they had several friends who’d had good experiences with solar panels, Wofford decided to research their options.

While Wofford was researching the best way to get panels, the Piedmont Environmental Council announced its Solarize Piedmont program. She learned more about how electricity is generated and delivered to residents.

“The benefit of having the Solarize Piedmont program and companies like SunDay solar is that they make it really approachable for people who are not experts in energy,” Wofford said. “You still can participate because they make it really understandable.”

Solarize Piedmont is a cooperative program fostered by PEC, the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) and municipal governments that is offered over 45 to 60 days to people living in PEC’s service area. That area is made up of Albemarle, Charlottesville, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

PEC communications advisor Cindy Sabato said the program grew from the partners’ desire to promote cleaner energy and help make rooftop solar a better option for local homeowners.