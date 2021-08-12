Sperryville couple seizes on Solarize Piedmont effort to reap energy for their home

Sperryville native Kate Wofford and her husband, Jeb, found an easier way to install solar panels on their home—the Solarize Piedmont program.
The effort, launched by a Northern Piedmont conservation group, aims to make rooftop solar a more accessible and viable option for the region’s homeowners.
Wofford said the Piedmont Environmental Council program made what’s usually a complicated process much easier to navigate.
It helped the couple find a contractor that would tackle the project, getting someone to come out to their property to design and price it, she said in an interview.
Wofford bought her solar panels from SunDay Solar, a company in Charlottesville, which she said was great to work with.
Now Wofford is able to produce carbon-free energy from sunshine, right on her home’s roof.
“I watch my meter run backwards,” she said. “And we know we’re gonna be in our house for a long time so, eventually, we are going to be getting free energy from the sun.”
Wofford—who is executive director of the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, a conservation and cultural-heritage group—wanted to do her part to reduce carbon emissions and help curb global warming.
As people who care about environmental sustainability, she and her husband chose solar panels to help do so.
Since their home in Sperryville had a good sunny roof and they had several friends who’d had good experiences with solar panels, Wofford decided to research their options.
While Wofford was researching the best way to get panels, the Piedmont Environmental Council announced its Solarize Piedmont program. She learned more about how electricity is generated and delivered to residents.
“The benefit of having the Solarize Piedmont program and companies like SunDay solar is that they make it really approachable for people who are not experts in energy,” Wofford said. “You still can participate because they make it really understandable.”
Solarize Piedmont is a cooperative program fostered by PEC, the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) and municipal governments that is offered over 45 to 60 days to people living in PEC’s service area. That area is made up of Albemarle, Charlottesville, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
PEC communications advisor Cindy Sabato said the program grew from the partners’ desire to promote cleaner energy and help make rooftop solar a better option for local homeowners.
Through the program, an interested individual fills out an online form to get a free assessment from LEAP staffers that helps determine if their home is a good candidate for solar panels or not. Then they are put in touch with one of two qualified solar installers the program has selected. The installer will make a free site visit to the home to create a tailored proposal, including financing options.
At that point, the homeowner can decide if they want to move forward by making a contract with the installer. Even if they decide they won’t, they now have a much better idea of their options.
Since its inception, the Solarize Piedmont program has seen more than 100 participants contract for solar installations.
