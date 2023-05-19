While some people say thank you with cards or flowers, the Stumborgs of Spotsylvania County decided that eyeglasses would be a more fitting way to show their gratitude.

Mother and daughter Lauren and Jorjica Stumborg recently collected and gave more than 300 pairs of glasses to to the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club. It was a diverse donation of prescription glasses, readers, bifocals, transitional lenses, clear frames, tortoise shells and everything in between, made by companies ranging from Costco to Calvin Klein, in cases adorned with corporate logos such as Cover Girl and Tiffany.

The group is part of Lions International, which says it’s the largest service organization in the world. Its work providing free screenings for possible vision problems goes back to 1925 when Helen Keller challenged the Lions to become the “knights of the blind.”

The Fredericksburg Lions will have the glasses cleaned and evaluated by fellow Lions at Lake of the Woods. Then, the glasses will be sent to impoverished children and adults in African and Asian countries, said Shirley Cunningham Eye, president of the Fredericksburg club.

“There, even if they can’t find the right prescription, if they can find one lens that will fit the prescription that someone needs, they’ll give them the glasses and the other eye has to adjust,” said Eye, whose last name fits perfectly with her volunteer work.

Then, turning to Jorjica, Eye said: “How wonderful it is that you’ve collected these. I am so proud of you.”

Jorjica is 13 and her history with the Lions Club goes back 10 years, and is the reason her family wanted to return a favor.

Jorjica, the second of three children of Mike and Lauren Stumborg, was 3 when she came home from preschool with a note in her backpack about a routine vision screening with a not-so-routine result.

“I was like, oh my gosh, there’s something wrong with our child,” her mother recalled.

Her parents hadn’t seen any indication of vision problems — and the mother had been looking.

She knew other toddlers who tripped or bumped into things, because of issues with their vision, so she’d done various home tests. She sat Jorjica at different distances from the TV and made sure she could see properly, held up fingers for a count and monitored her other activities.

“There were zero signs. Zero,” the mom said. “I didn’t realize it was because one eye was 20/20 and the other was slowly getting worse.”

Jorjica was diagnosed with amblyopia, a condition that occurs when one eye typically does not develop during childhood. If not treated as early as possible, a child with amblyopia, also known as “lazy eye,” will not develop normal, healthy vision, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

“It’s so great that we caught it so early, before she was even reading,” her mother said. “Can you imagine, this is when kids get so frustrated because that’s when they’re trying to read and they can’t see correctly.”

Jorjica’s diagnosis was so early, in fact, the eye doctor suggested waiting a year to see if the problem corrected itself. Lauren Strumborg had Jorjica back in the doctor’s office, a year to the day after her first appointment, and learned the problem had worsened.

With amblyopia, there’s a breakdown in how the brain and the eye work together, and the brain can’t recognize the sight from one eye, according to the National Eye Institute. Over time, the brain relies more and more on the other, stronger eye while vision in the weaker eye worsens.

Jorjica was in kindergarten when she started wearing specialized glasses — and not the “Coke-bottle type,” as her mother described the old-style lenses.

Each day for one year, she also did vision therapy exercises, from walking back and forth on a balance beam to using various lights to force both eyes to share the workload.

Her depth perception also was affected, so there were other exercises to correct that problem, from watching 3D movies to manipulating rubber bands of different colors.

The Stumborgs paid thousands of dollars for therapy and ever-changing prescription glasses. The therapy lasted a year and Jorjica needed specialty glasses for three years. After that, her prescription treated depth perception only, and at her 12-year-old checkup, she was told she no longer needed any kind of glasses except those to avoid computer eyestrain.

“The fact that we got her help so quickly, that changed everything,” her mother said. “Some of these kids never get off glasses.”

After that checkup, Lauren and Jorjica met with Eye and donated all of her expensive, specialized glasses to the Lions Club. Then the mom, who’s a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and daughter, who belongs to the Children of the American Revolution, talked about a service project for the younger group.

The Stumborgs passed out glasses-collection boxes which CAR members put at their various schools. CAR members asked friends on sports teams and clubs to donate their old glasses.

“Someone put it in their church and now there’s a bunch of old-people glasses” in the collection, Jorjica said.

“They’re your best candidates for glasses,” her mother said.

Jorjica looked through the three boxes of collected glasses and cases in typical teenager fashion, reaching for the brightly colored ones — “pinks are the best, obviously” — and rolling her eyes at those that “look like something my grandpa would wear.”

But the Lions Club official, who picked through the donations with her, knew the glasses would find their way into grateful hands. Likewise, Eye said it’s always a thrill to hear that the Lions’ work has made a difference locally.

In September 2022 alone, the Fredericksburg club screened 904 students, typically in kindergarten or first grade, then grades 3, 5 and 8, and made 175 referrals for vision deficiencies, Eye said. The club also partnered with the four Lions groups in Stafford County that same month and screened 7,141 students.

The Lions Club also tests for hearing problems for students in grades 1, 4, 7 and 10, and members are always looking to expand services. At a recent state convention, Eye said she learned that 1 in 20 Hispanic children has a genetic issue that may cause hearing problems.

“For us to have just one (success story) out of however many we do, it makes it all worthwhile,” Eye said.