Spotsylvania has 114 vacant teaching positions with school starting next week

One week before the start of the 2022–23 school year, Spotsylvania County Public Schools has 114 vacant teaching positions, down from 162 a month ago.

Interim superintendent Kelly Guempel provided the School Board with a staffing update at a special meeting on Aug. 3—the third special meeting called in as many weeks to approve personnel packages.

Guempel said the school division’s staffing needs are “critical.”

“We need help—more bodies, more people. We do need more teachers, more paras and we certainly need more substitutes,” he said.

The number of vacant positions as of Wednesday was down 13 from last week’s update, and Guempel said “a couple of offers are pending.”

Guempel provided a clarification of his remarks from last week, when he said the school year will start with all classes covered.

He said “covered” could mean that there is another teacher, building administrator or long-term substitute in charge of a class for that day or that block of time.

“’Covered’ means you’re being creative in covering all classes,” he said. “Nobody thinks ‘covered’ means we are in good shape. It just means that we are ready to begin classes for that day.”

The biggest concern at the moment is class size, Guempel said.

“[Class size] goes down with every single licensed hire we have,” he said.

Guempel said the school division has “ramped up” its support systems for new teachers, because there will be so many new teachers—and teachers who are new to Spotsylvania—in the buildings.

Every new teacher is assigned a mentor and there will also be two “roving mentors” who will move through the division to provide support for new hires.

“I have asked principals to...ensure these folks are taken care of,” Guempel said.

Guempel and School Board members asked parents for patience as the school year gets started and also encouraged their involvement.

“The very best school divisions are where everybody is working together—parents, teachers, students, everybody on the same page,” Guempel said. “Join the PTSO, get inside those buildings. I guarantee it will be a better experience than if you didn’t.”

Spotsylvania is not alone in facing a teacher shortage. Across the country, school districts are scrambling to find people to put in front of students when they return to the classroom.

Dan Domenech, executive director of the School Superintendents Association, told the Washington Post that the shortage is worse than he’s ever seen.

“Right now, it’s No. 1 on the list of issues that are concerning school districts,” he said.