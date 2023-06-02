Erica Chandler knew something was up when her son kept falling and hitting his face, but had no idea how serious things were until she saw it herself.

Tucker, now 9, was running for the school bus one morning in December 2021 when he suddenly dropped to his knees and faceplanted in the dirt.

“All of my medical training just went out the window and I was terrified,” said his mother, a nurse who had worked with neurological patients.

She ran to her son’s side, noticing his eyes looked blank as if he were having a seizure. She ripped off his mask — students were still wearing them then — and his lips had turned blue.

Tucker suddenly awoke, crying, and almost as scared as his mother.

An emergency room visit and a referral to a pediatric cardiologist at the UVA University Hospital in Charlottesville revealed that Tucker, the oldest of three kids of Erica and Craig Chandler, has Long QT Syndrome.

That’s a glitch in the heart’s electrical system, according to the Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndromes Foundation website. It’s one of a group of genetic heart conditions, known as SADS, that “can cause sudden death in young, apparently healthy, people,” according to the foundation.

Almost half the people with the conditions never have symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic website, and for a small group, the one time an issue presents itself can be the last.

“For 1 out of 10 people with this syndrome, cardiac arrest is the first sign that something is wrong,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. “Without immediate treatment, cardiac arrest is fatal.”

That’s why Chandler wanted to share her son’s story — and to let people know about the amazing work done by the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Greater Virginia, which recently sent the family to Florida. There the whole family, including Tanner, 6, and Savannah, 5, enjoyed Disney and Legoland, including a private session with a “master builder” who demonstrated how Lego projects are designed and built.

“It was very cool,” said Tucker, who’s not much of a talker when it comes to interviews.

Make-a-Wish covered the cost of food and travel, accommodations and tickets to all attractions.

“They even got a driver to pick us up here, take us to the airport and bring us back here,” Erica Chandler said. “I was like, I feel so special.”

Tucker’s maternal grandmother, Joyce Kerns, who goes by “Gigi,” is his favorite person ever, and she contacted the foundation in the early days of his diagnosis. Things seemed so scary then, the family said, they weren’t sure what the future held.

Heart’s ‘wonky’ impulses

When Tucker was diagnosed 18 months ago, he was put on a daily beta-blocker which causes the heart to beat more slowly and with less force. That’s designed to eliminate the sudden exertion “where your electrical impulses get kind of wonky,” his mother said.

She believes that Tucker fainted during those earlier incidents in 2021 while on the school track, playing in the yard and and when running for the bus, but was able to recover quickly.

As his cardiologist explained, “if he wasn’t on medication, each time he would faint, it would go longer and longer until it got to cardiac arrest,” she said.

The diagnosis has changed life for the Chandlers and their extended family. Tucker, who is learning disabled, has become more anxious at times, fearful that an activity will cause him to pass out.

His parents encourage him to listen to his body — to sit a spell and drink lots of water when he feels a little off. But they don’t want him to sit out on physical activity altogether.

“I can’t take away his whole childhood,” his mother said.

Tucker’s doctor initially said no swimming in cold water or bike riding, and that’s tough when the family has 3 acres of open land and a pool in the backyard. But his parents have gotten an automated external defibrillator, AED, for the home and both are trained in CPR.

When Tucker frolics in the pool, the water is typically warm as a result of summertime heat, and an adult is always watching.

He’s excluded from having to do any timed physical activities at Margaret Brent Elementary School, where he’s a rising fourth grader. Tucker already has an individualized education program, or IEP, for his learning needs so his parents have added his physical adjustments to it.

At school, Tucker is a kind friend to classmates, someone who’s always ready with “a loud dinosaur sound” to provide comic relief if things get too quiet or serious, said Jeniffer Doyle, his third-grade teacher. She called him one of her sweetest students.

“He has already promised me that he’ll visit me every morning next year for a big hug to start his day,” Doyle said.

Runs in the family

Tucker wasn’t the only one in his family diagnosed with the genetic disorder. Both parents and siblings and both sets of grandparents, who all live in Stafford County, were tested after his falls in 2021.

His mother and maternal grandfather, Roger Sims of Stafford, have the same issue with their heart’s electrical impulses. Sims regularly has heart palpitations, and had some endurance issues while in the military, but said he’s gone this long without being treated and plans to keep it that way.

Erica Chandler fainted once, while pregnant with Tucker, and said the issue was chalked up to her condition. But she also got winded while exercising as a child and believes she was misdiagnosed as having asthma.

She also went on the same beta-blocker as her son, but a higher dosage, and has seen a change. She has a safety plan in place when she exercises — making sure those around her know what she’s doing, and even the children know where the AED is located. When it’s turned on, the AED gives voice commands on what to do next.

“I don’t have symptoms anymore, being on medication, and I have tried to make it a point, not just for my cardio health, but to show Tucker that it is OK to still exercise,” she said. “You can still do the things that you love to do even though you have this condition.”