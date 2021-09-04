Stafford woman arrested during drug raid in Fauquier

A Stafford County woman was arrested on two felony drug charges Thursday as the result of an undercover drug operation in Fauquier County, police said.

Mariana Hand, 47, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute Schedule 1 or 2 drugs and possession with the intent to distribute Schedule 4 drugs. She was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Sgt. Brent Coffey, spokesman for the Virginia State Police Culpeper Division, said the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force conducted the operation in the 6400 block of Village Center Drive in Fauquier.

Police said they seized 250 Xanax pills and 54 Percocet pills during the bust.

The task force is made up of personnel from the Orange, Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock county sheriff’s offices, the Warrenton Police Department and Virginia State Police.

Hand will be arraigned Wednesday in Fauquier General District Court.