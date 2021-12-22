StageWorks' 'A Christmas Story' brings smiles to Culpeper

Epiphany Catholic School in downtown Culpeper filled with the sounds of Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun.
StageWorks presented three showings of its stage adaptation of “A Christmas Story,” based on the iconic 1983 film of the same name that plays annually on a 24-hour loop from Christmas Eve to Christmas night on the TNT and TBS networks.
StageWorks offered two showings on Saturday, Dec. 18, and one on Sunday, Dec. 19. Local sixth-grader Aiden Robeson starred as Ralphie, while Dan Dyer and Tammy Barboza played parents Ralph and Mrs. Parker.
“It was very entertaining,” said Culpeper resident Bill Backe, who attended the Saturday-evening showing with his wife, Caroline, and their two grandchildren, Sofia and Tyler. “I’ve enjoyed it ever since I read the book by Jean Shepherd in the 1960s, and my wife and I thought this was a great way to introduce it to the kids.”
Madison County resident Tammy Traynor attended Sunday afternoon’s showing with her son, 7-year-old James.
“We watch the movie marathon on TV every year,” she said. “It’s a family tradition, and now there’s another layer to that tradition after seeing it live. We loved it, and we hope they’ll do it again next year.”
StageWorks artistic director Jessy Mahr said the feedback she’s received so far is on par with Backe and Traynor’s sentiments.
“This is the first time we’ve done the show, and I think it was a huge success,” said Mahr, who has more than 20 years of experience in professional community and educational theater and also serves on the board of directors of Windmore Foundation for the Arts, StageWorks’ parent company. “It wasn’t just me that put this together, though. The community of parents, actors and countless volunteers are the ones who really brought it together.”
One of the actors who brought it together was Mahr’s son, 9-year-old William. He played the role of Flick, Ralphie’s friend, who famously gets his tongue stuck to an icy pole after accepting a “triple-dog dare.”
“This was my fourth show with StageWorks and it was a lot of fun,” William said. “My self-confidence grows with each one, and I hope to do many more of them.”
Windmore Foundation for the Arts was founded in 1987. Its office is located at 162 E. Davis St. in Culpeper.