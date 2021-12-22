StageWorks' 'A Christmas Story' brings smiles to Culpeper

StageWorks artistic director Jessy Mahr said the feedback she’s received so far is on par with Backe and Traynor’s sentiments.

“This is the first time we’ve done the show, and I think it was a huge success,” said Mahr, who has more than 20 years of experience in professional community and educational theater and also serves on the board of directors of Windmore Foundation for the Arts, StageWorks’ parent company. “It wasn’t just me that put this together, though. The community of parents, actors and countless volunteers are the ones who really brought it together.”

One of the actors who brought it together was Mahr’s son, 9-year-old William. He played the role of Flick, Ralphie’s friend, who famously gets his tongue stuck to an icy pole after accepting a “triple-dog dare.”

“This was my fourth show with StageWorks and it was a lot of fun,” William said. “My self-confidence grows with each one, and I hope to do many more of them.”

Windmore Foundation for the Arts was founded in 1987. Its office is located at 162 E. Davis St. in Culpeper.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.