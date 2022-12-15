 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Star-Exponent office to close for remodel

  • 0

Note to readers

The Culpeper Star-Exponent office will be under construction for a remodel beginning Friday, Dec. 16. The office will remain closed until the construction is completed.

For questions regarding your Newspaper Subscription, please call 540/829-5496. For questions regarding your Digital subscriptions, please call 844/322-9422.

For Classifieds or Obituary requests, please contact 540/825-4819 or classifieds@starexponent.com. For Advertising requests, please contact 540/317-2985 or JMargerum@starexponent.com.

We value your business and appreciate your patience during this time.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple confirms their Airtags are being used by stalkers and thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert