State grants will help preserve Culpeper and Orange historic sites

Virginia will help preserve historic sites in Culpeper and Orange counties, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Thursday.

The two projects are included among $7.5 million in Virginia Land Conservation Foundation grants that will protect 8,000 acres and fund 30 conservation projects across the commonwealth.

To protect a 45-acre battlefield tract near Culpeper County’s Cedar Mountain, the American Battlefield Trust will receive $249,876.

Culpeper preservationists cheered the news.

“The Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield are excited that such an important parcel is now a part of the Cedar Mountain battlefield,” Diane Logan, president of the local friends group, told the Culpeper Star-Exponent. “FCMB and American Battlefield Trust historians are working to add interpretive kiosks and walking trails to the site. I cannot think of a more appropriate way to recognize the 160th anniversary of the 1862 battle.”

The tract was the site of an hourlong artillery duel, including Confederate Capt. William Pegram’s battery, that ended the battle, the trust said.