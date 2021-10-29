State grants will help preserve Culpeper and Orange historic sites

Virginia will help preserve historic sites in Culpeper and Orange counties, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Thursday.
The two projects are included among $7.5 million in Virginia Land Conservation Foundation grants that will protect 8,000 acres and fund 30 conservation projects across the commonwealth.
To protect a 45-acre battlefield tract near Culpeper County’s Cedar Mountain, the American Battlefield Trust will receive $249,876.
Culpeper preservationists cheered the news.
“The Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield are excited that such an important parcel is now a part of the Cedar Mountain battlefield,” Diane Logan, president of the local friends group, told the Culpeper Star-Exponent. “FCMB and American Battlefield Trust historians are working to add interpretive kiosks and walking trails to the site. I cannot think of a more appropriate way to recognize the 160th anniversary of the 1862 battle.”
The tract was the site of an hourlong artillery duel, including Confederate Capt. William Pegram’s battery, that ended the battle, the trust said.
“Although the infantry in the wood line suffered to some degree, they were on light duty by contrast with the gunners serving Pegram’s four pieces,” Fredericksburg historian Robert K. Krick writes in his book, “Stonewall Jackson at Cedar Mountain.” “The little knoll at the edge of the field quickly turned into help in a very small place when three batteries converged their fire upon it from the outer edge of an arc.”
After the trust’s conservation easement is recorded, the property will remain in agricultural use.
The trust said it plans to incorporate the tract into its publicly accessible preserve at the Cedar Mountain battlefield, and may also install signage and roadside pulloffs if it can obtain funding. Those efforts will increase heritage tourism to the area, create outdoor recreational opportunities for visitors, and help educate people about the Civil War, the national nonprofit group said.
Acquiring the tract will cost $514,152, according to the trust’s grant application. The American Battlefield Trust plans to match the state funds with private donations and a grant from the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program.
In eastern Orange County, a $647,370 state grant will preserve 170 acres of the Civil War’s Wilderness battlefield that holds 19th-century archeological artifacts, the Conservation Department said. A conservation easement will protect the site, which is stewarded by the nonprofit Germanna Foundation.
The land is part of the foundation’s Siegen Forest, woods along the Rapidan River on the Orange-Culpeper border that overlook one of the fords where Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s Army of the Potomac crossed the river as Grant and Gen. George G. Meade began their Overland Campaign in May 1864.
The forest, at the foundation’s Brawdus Martin Visitor Center on State Route 3 next to Germanna Community College’s Locust Grove campus, harkens back to the region in Germany from which settlers came in 1714 to establish a colony on what was then Virginia’s western frontier. The foundation’s other Orange County land includes the sites of the settlers’ five-sided fort, a courthouse village and royal governor Alexander Spotswood’s “Enchanted Castle” mansion.
The forest was named in honor of Germanna Foundation benefactors Russell and Joan Hitt, or Rappahannock County.
The Siegen Forest tract, which has floodplain and mature forest, extends along the Rapidan River shore for 1.4 miles. It was purchased in the 1950s with a donation of stock from Ernst Flender, a New York banker who was a native of Siegen, a district in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region
By placing the Siegen Forest under conservation easement, the Germanna Foundation will protects the land for future generations, preserving its archaeological sites and natural beauty, foundation President Timothy Sutphin said.
“Securing the future of the Siegen Forest, with the help of the Virginia Land Conservation Fund, allows future generations to enjoy and learn from its history,” Sutphin said. “By placing the Siegen Forest under conservation easement, the Germanna Foundation is still the steward of the land it loves.”
The land’s history began well before Europeans settled there, Sutphin said. Indigenous peoples hunted there, Virginia Lt. Gov. Spotswood settled the property with German speakers, enslaved people toiled and endured captivity there, and the site figured in the Battle of the Wilderness, he said.
“The tract of land has seen the history of the people of North America,” Sutphin said.
He expressed special thanks to the Piedmont Environmental Council for helping the Germanna Foundation apply for the grant.
The VLCF grants do not cover the total cost of the chosen projects.
The grants will be used by local governments, private land trusts and state agencies to buy and protect farmland, forests, historic resources, natural areas and open space, the Conservation Department said. The selection process uses ConserveVirginia, the commonwealth’s land conservation strategy based on smart-map technology.
“The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation grants program helps protect our most important natural resources and provide more access to the great outdoors for everyone to enjoy,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “Through ConserveVirginia, we’re making sure we prioritize protecting lands that bring the most benefit, addressing historic inequalities, and widening our public land program into new areas. Each one of these grants is an opportunity to protect public space in our local communities.”
Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Ann Jennings said the latest round of VLCF grants will protect a wide variety of lands, from working farms to forests, historic cultural treasures, natural areas and other open spaces.
“These funded projects meet high standards to help provide clean water to the citizens of the commonwealth and to restore the Chesapeake Bay,” she said. Jennings chairs the 19-member VLCF board that votes on the grants.
An interagency work group scored grant applications and made recommendations to the board, which approved the awards on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Clyde Cristman, the department’s director, said the projects will advance progress toward meeting Virginia’s land conservation goals.
“As the statewide clearinghouse for land conservation, the Department of Conservation and Recreation and our partner agencies work to ensure the competitive grant process provides the greatest positive impact across the commonwealth,” Christman said.
In 2021, this was the third round of awards approved by the VLCF board. It signed off $3.4 million in grants on Feb. 5 and another $4.8 million on June 10.
540/825-0773