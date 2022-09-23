 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Police charge truck driver in motorcycle collision that killed Bealeton man

The Virginia State Police have charged a truck driver in a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County that killed John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton.

They arrested a Freightliner driver, Alexei Plavan, 64, of Sterling, Va., and charged him with reckless driving, State Police said in a statement Thursday. The law-enforcement agency had been investigating the Aug. 27 accident.

The crash occurred at 1:12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) near Opal.

A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on U.S. 29 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling north on U.S. 17 through the intersection, State Police said. The Harley-Davidson had a green light.

Selby, who was riding the Harley-Davidson, died at the scene from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Plavan, who was wearing a seat belt and wasn't injured, was taken to the Culpeper County Jail and released on bond, State Police said.

