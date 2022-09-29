State Police divers stage in Wytheville for water rescues from Ian

Hurricane Ian is projected to significantly weaken as it moves inland from South Carolina.

Virginia State Police are preparing for its arrival, spokeswoman Corrine Geller said Thursday afternoon.

All available State Police personnel are on standby for routine and emergency deployment across the commonwealth for the duration of the storm's presence, Geller said in a statement.

Rain is forecast for Virginia from Friday through Monday as the storm moves up the East Coast. Rain could be heavy at times with wind gusts topping 30 mph in Culpeper County.

VSP Search & Recovery Team divers deployed Thursday based on projected rainfall, vulnerable flood zones and storm surge.

Because the storm's projected path would take Ian's remnants across Southwest Virginia, several State Police divers have staged in the agency’s Wytheville Field Division for swift-water rescues.

State police remind all Virginians to be aware for heavy rain and winds that could impact the commonwealth beginning Friday through Monday. For those who have to travel, state law requires headlights be on when windshield wipers are activated. Headlights help motorists see and be seen.

Drivers should slow their speed for conditions, make sure everyone is buckled up, don’t drive distracted, and if there is standing water in the road.

Turn around. Don't drown. The depth of the water can be deceiving and dangerous for all vehicles. It's not worth the risk, state police said.

Turn to VDOT's 511 for the latest in road closures and openings.

Do not call 911 or #77 for non-emergency issues or road closure information.