State police seek tips on Culpeper arson

The public is asked to aid investigators in identifying the person who set fire to the Virginia Department of Corrections probation office in the town of Culpeper, the Virginia State Police said late Wednesday.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is asking for the public’s help, said Sgt. Brent Coffee, a state police spokesman.

At 4:58 a.m. June 16, 2021, Culpeper police answered a report of arson in the 1800 block of Orange Road, Coffey said in a statement.

The building’s surveillance video showed an individual, described as an adult male, light something in his hand and throw it at a window. The probation office wasn’t occupied at the time.

The suspect was seen wearing a white or gray sweatshirt and baggy pants, Coffey said.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-829-7742 or email them at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.

