State police urge motorists to delay travel during storm
RICHMOND, Va.—Virginia State Police say they're preparing for the winter weather that's poised to affect much of the state. And they say Virginia's drivers should be too.

State police said in a news release Sunday that Virginians should plan ahead and avoid traveling during the upcoming storm that will strike large potions of Virginia.

The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow as well as combinations of rain and sleet in the early morning hours of Monday morning. State police are urging motorists to delay travel to give crews an opportunity to treat and clear the roadways.

State police are already preparing. The agency said it will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.

Virginia State Police logo
