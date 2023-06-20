Sycamore Park Elementary School has been awarded the 2022-23 Virginia Department of Education Exemplar Award for Continuous Improvement.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons notified Division Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads of the acknowledgement in a letter sending her congratulations, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokesperson Laura Hoover.

“On behalf of the Virginia Department of Education, I am elated to recognize Sycamore Park Elementary School staff, students and the community for providing high expectations that have resulted in positive educational outcomes for all students,” Coons wrote.

Sycamore Park earned the award because it demonstrated an increase in the combined rate for two or more student groups in reading and math skills during the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2021-22 school years.

The school, located off North Main St. on Radio Lane, showed an increase across the three years of 10 points or more, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

Sycamore Park Principal Derek McWilliams commended the school’s hard-working staff and students.

“It’s great to see their hard work getting positive results!”

Sycamore Park Elementary School is a pre-kindergarten through fifth grade school serving approximately 700 economically, racially and ethnically diverse students, according to culpeperschools.org. In addition to long time Culpeper residents, the school educates new students from around the country and world with immigrant families representing over 15 different nations.

Sycamore Park first opened in 1959 and was originally known as Culpeper Elementary, serving kindergarten through third grade students. In 1990, an addition was built on to the school and included a new clinic and separate offices for the principal, assistant principal, secretary, bookkeeper and attendance clerk. This addition also included a gym, library and computer lab and classrooms which currently house kindergarten and first grade.

Sycamore Park currently has two administrators, 48 teaching staff, 17 para-educators, three office personnel, a nurse, a Technology Integration Specialist, two school counselors, a psychologist, a volunteer coordinator, a Behavioral Specialist, five custodial staff, two cafeteria monitors and six cafeteria personnel.

There are five resource classes that students attend: art, computer, library, music and physical education. Before and after daycare is also available through Culpeper County Day Care, according to the school system.