School administration issued a “stay in place” safety protocol Wednesday morning at Culpeper County High School, in response to a medium level threat inside the building, according to a release from school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

A staff member was performing a routine restroom check around 10:30 a.m. and noticed a dislodged ceiling tile, where a box of ammunition was found hidden in the ceiling, the release states. Law enforcement, including K-9, made of sweep of the entire building, keeping the “stay in place” order in effect throughout the search.

No other dangerous objects were found.

“Stay in place” is part of the school’s safety protocol, meaning the hallways and bathrooms are cleared and students return to their classrooms and teachers continue to teach. Due to the length of the safety protocol, students were escorted, by class, to the cafeteria and to the restroom, according to the release.

Culpeper Middle School and the Phoenix Alternative Education Center, both located on the same campus as CCHS, were placed in a “Remain Indoors” status due to the police activity at the high school.

According to Hoover, there was no immediate threat to the safety of the students or the staff. The safety protocol was lifted at 2:05 p.m., when students were dismissed under normal dismissal procedures.