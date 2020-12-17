Steady as she goes on hybrid classes, Culpeper school officials say

A formal vote by the board on the second-semester plan wasn’t required, but all board members appeared to be in favor of the administration’s recommendation.

That was a far cry from the discussion during the School Board’s annual retreat last month, when board member Marshall Keene pressed to hold in-person classes in the high schools next semester.

It is only in Culpeper’s two high schools that there is some space in classrooms for additional students, given the physical distancing required by federal Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines.

Keene’s advocacy of putting more students in classrooms was in keeping with the wishes of the county Board of Supervisors, which for months pushed for a full reopening of the public schools.

As they explained during Monday’s School Board meeting, administrators’ idea is to selectively add students to the high schools to give them the opportunity to interact in person with their teachers.

With evidence that the division’s COVID-19 mitigation plan is working pretty well, some parents may want to seize the opportunity of having two in-person days each week for students who had been attending classes remotely, administrators said.