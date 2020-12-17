Steady as she goes on hybrid classes, Culpeper school officials say

Culpeper County Public Schools’ second semester looks as if it will be much like the first, now drawing to a close. The division will continue offering a mix of online and in-person classes that gives families a choice for how they want their children to be educated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But students who may be having some difficulty with virtual learning or who would benefit from more real-world facetime with teachers could get a shot at spending more time in school buildings.
That’s the course charted this week by school administrators, with what appeared to be the School Board’ assent.
Superintendent Tony Brads and Rob Hauman, the division’s instructional director, sketched the plan—an extension of the 2+3 model the division has used this fall—for board members during their Monday night meeting.
Since the School Board’s September retreat, high school staff members have selectively added students to fill available seats while continuing to heed the division’s coronavirus mitigation protocols, Hauman told the board.
They have made announcements, issued personal invitations and programmed robocalls to offer seats to students who need more in-person learning. Wherever seats were available, parents’ requests were approved.
But there wasn’t arush of students seeking in-person instruction, Hauman said.
A formal vote by the board on the second-semester plan wasn’t required, but all board members appeared to be in favor of the administration’s recommendation.
That was a far cry from the discussion during the School Board’s annual retreat last month, when board member Marshall Keene pressed to hold in-person classes in the high schools next semester.
It is only in Culpeper’s two high schools that there is some space in classrooms for additional students, given the physical distancing required by federal Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines.
Keene’s advocacy of putting more students in classrooms was in keeping with the wishes of the county Board of Supervisors, which for months pushed for a full reopening of the public schools.
As they explained during Monday’s School Board meeting, administrators’ idea is to selectively add students to the high schools to give them the opportunity to interact in person with their teachers.
With evidence that the division’s COVID-19 mitigation plan is working pretty well, some parents may want to seize the opportunity of having two in-person days each week for students who had been attending classes remotely, administrators said.
“As we look at the end of the first semester, there may be some seniors who may not be passing a course or who may need to meet a graduation requirement they previously missed,” Hauman told the Star-Exponent this week. “We would like to get them in at least two days, possibly four, depending on what they need to get them over the finish line—graduation.”
Many of the division’s 8,000 students attend classes either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. That allows enough physical distancing between them in classrooms, hallways and common spaces to stem the spread of COVID-29.
When Culpeper started its 2020-21 school year in August with a mix of in-person teaching and online instruction, more parents chose remote-only classes than in-classroom instruction.
The current schedule’s two-day cohorts have helped limit students’ close contacts when some students didn’t follow COVID public-health rules outside of school, Hauman told the School Board this week.
That has lessened the chance that more students or community members would be infected if someone tested positive for COVID-19.
Culpeper’s elementary and middle schools lack enough space, under COVID-19 conditions, to combine the A and B cohorts of the division’s hybrid-learning model to offer in-person classes four days a week.
