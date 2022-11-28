Steel bollards go up outside Culpeper courthouse entry

There’s another level of protection outside of the Culpeper County Courthouse, and there’s more coming.

A set of 11 steel, concrete-filled security bollards were installed over the weekend in front of the public entrance on West Cameron Street.

Four are in front of double doors leading to the interior security checkpoint and seven are in front of parking spaces adjacent the brick building.

The Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee approved the $10,200 project at its September meeting, at the request of Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office court bailiffs and Circuit Court Judge Dale Durrer.

The purpose of the bollards is to hinder someone from driving into the building, according to the committee report.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates spoke up in September in favor of the project.

“If you look at the current environment we live in today, it is not uncommon (for someone) to drive on the sidewalk and try to mow down a bunch of people,” he said.

Bates noted real estate auctions are regularly held outside the courthouse.

As part of funding approval for the bollards, the committee also authorized $18,650 for the installation of eight cameras on the exterior of the courthouse for a 360-degree view around the perimeter of the building.

Also approved was $9,100 for bullet-resistant glass on the exterior courthouse entry doors and an exterior facing window.

Court security funds collected from defendants convicted of crimes will cover the cost of the new safety measures.