Steve Mouring elected chair of Culpeper Republican Committee

Culpeper County resident Steve Mouring, a software engineer and lifelong conservative Republican, is the new chair of the Culpeper County Republican Committee.

He won Saturday’s party canvass to determine who will lead the group for 2022-2024. In the final count late Saturday afternoon, Mouring won the post with 104 votes to Lorraine Carter’s 82, Carter told the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

“Congratulations to Steve! Welcome to the CCRC,” said Carter, who has organized the committee’s annual Reagan Dinners, its largest fundraiser. “I look forward to work with him to grow and ensure the future success of the Republican party here in Culpeper.”

“I appreciate people’s kind words, and they are traditional in bipartisan contests,” Mouring said Monday when asked for comment. “However, this was a single-party selection event, perhaps analogous to a family deciding where to eat out. There is absolutely no sense of ‘victory’ for me or my family. My household has not and will not be celebrating.

“As far as I know, both candidates fully kept our mutual agreement about how we would conduct ourselves,” he added. “I am VERY happy and thankful about that.”

All Culpeper Republicans in good standing were invited to register and vote in the chair’s election from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the county GOP’s Main Street headquarters next to Town Hall.

Last week, both chair candidates noted that some county residents have left the party over the past two years, for whatever reasons, or were less active during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each pledged to work hard to reenergize the party and boost participation in its events.

Mourning, a conservative Presbyterian who is very active in church life, said in an interview last week that he and his wife have supported conservative candidates and other Republican efforts for many years. His first vote in a presidential race was for Ronald Reagan.

Barby, his wife of 48 years, served as the Culpeper GOP’s recording secretary. They have five adult children, who they homeschooled. The couple are members of Providence Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville.

A Newport News native, Mourning has lived in Culpeper with his family for eight years. Before that, they lived in Bealeton in Fauquier County for 30 years.

Over nearly 40 years, he has worked on civilian and military programs for NASA, IBM, Loral, Lockheed Martin, the Navy, Army and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In recent times, he has been an independent contractor.

If elected, Mouring pledged to “serve with humility, diligence...and full fidelity to our binding documents and full transparency of our operations.”

He said he aspires to no higher office.

“This is not a stepping stone,” Mourning said of the chairmanship. “I love my republic and the Republican party. I want the committee to serve as a model for our community and people on both sides of the aisle. We all need to start acting like Americans again.”

He said his primary goals are to restore order to the committee’s operations, hold it accountable to its bylaws, and conduct meetings in an open and civil manner according to Robert’s Rules of Order.

While not ignorant of social media’s importance to modern politics, Mouring said it is not helpful to the Republican Creed to have everything aired via that outlet.

“We’ve lost a lot in recent years because we’ve been hiding behind our keyboards, saying things about one another that we probably wouldn’t say face to face,” he said. “... I am strongly opinionated, but would like to turn down the polarization.”

Mouring succeeds Marshall Keene, a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office detective and former School Board chair who unsuccessfully ran last spring to become clerk of the Culpeper County Circuit Court.

In a letter to members last week, Carter said she is confident of her “ability to lead and communicate in such a way that will reunite this committee around our solid Republican values and priorities. Priorities that once again solidify our focus on the ongoing fight for our constitutional freedoms, liberty and demand for responsible government.”

Recently, she has been the group’s vice chair, helping organize Saturday’s canvass and handling matters for Keene, Carter said in an interview. She has served on the party’s Executive Committee for the last couple of years and its Finance Committee since August.

A California native, Carter moved to Culpeper in 2009, when her husband took a job at the Library of Congress’ National Audio-Visual Conservation Center here. She has been active in the county GOP for more than 10 years.

“We are the majority here in Culpeper County, which is still a Republican-led place,” she said of local Republicans. “But we’re not going to sit back. We’ll keep fighting and keep that energy we’ve had.”

Carter works for Wellspring Health Services, scheduling patients for its specialty clinics. Earlier, as a Culpeper Chamber of Commerce staff member, she helped organize its David Brat-Abigail Spanberger debate, which aired on C-SPAN and CBS News.

She and her husband, John, are members of Lifepoint Church. They have two grown children, a son and a daughter.

