Storytellers to share spook-tacular tales at Salubria

Looking for something to fright and delight young and old alike?

Plan to spend part of a night touring circa-1757 Salubria, Culpeper County’s oldest surviving brick mansion. On Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, three veteran Virginia storytellers will share “spook-tacular” tales from across the land, according to the Germanna historical foundation, the site’s steward.

Each tour during Salubria After Dark will last about an hour, rain or shine, starting at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.

A handsome Georgian-style manse, Salubria was built by the Rev. John Thompson, rector of Culpeper’s Little Fork Church from 1740 to 1772, for his wife, Butler Brayne Spotswood Thompson. She was the widow of Alexander Spotswood, the royal governor who had imported two shiploads of German craftsmen to develop his sprawling properties on Virginia’s western frontier.

Apportioned into three groups of 20, participants will be led by a Germanna Foundation staff member to three stops, where everyone will be greeted by a professional storyteller.

