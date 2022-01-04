Stranded on Virginia's roads: 'It's not getting any better'

Travis eventually saw a message on Twitter from Gov. Ralph Northam that said help was coming.

“Nobody’s helping us,” Travis said. “We are stuck and how are you going to get people to us?”

The family was at a standstill on I-95 from about 1:30 a.m. to about 9 a.m.

“And then finally plow crews were coming out, and they were getting stuck on the road with us because they couldn’t get around all of the broken down cars,” Travis said. “And then other cars would come up behind the plow truck so that they could follow behind them.”

After fleeing I-95, the family was soon stuck again, this time on Route 17.

“They basically shuffled all of these cars off the highway and now have congested all the side roads,” Travis said. “The side roads haven’t been plowed. There are trees down, powerlines down. Cars are skidding.”

Travis added: “Why weren’t the roads salted? (Gov. Northam) knew that a snow storm was coming. You knew that historically Virginia doesn’t do well. You have 15 days left in office and then you’re out. You are still responsible to your constituents.”