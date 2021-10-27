Students invited to apply to Virginia governor’s schools

Openings in next year’s Summer Residential Governor’s Schools are now available, Culpeper County Public Schools announced Wednesday.

These top-flight schools provide “academically and artistically challenging programs to motivated and highly-able students from across the commonwealth,” the school division said in a statement. Their programs enrich students in agriculture, humanities, mathematics, science and technology, and the arts—including dance, theatre, instrumental and vocal music and visual arts.

To qualify, students must be in 10th or 11th grade and enrolled during the 2021-22 school year.

Each governor’s school program focuses on an area of interest, with students living on a college or university campus for up to five weeks.

Students do classroom and laboratory work, field studies, research, individual and group projects and performances, and engage in seminars with noted scholars, visiting artists and other professionals.

Participants get the opportunity to live, study and get to know other students with similar interests and abilities from across Virginia, as well as take part in co-curricular and extracurricular activities that encourage their interests and abilities, the school division said.