 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Students invited to apply to Virginia governor’s schools
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Students invited to apply to Virginia governor’s schools

{{featured_button_text}}
Summer Residential Governor’s School

Culpeper student Kasey Mize spent a month between her sophomore and junior years studying humanities at the Summer Residential Governor’s School on the Radford University campus. Mize graduated from Culpeper County High School in 2020.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

Openings in next year’s Summer Residential Governor’s Schools are now available, Culpeper County Public Schools announced Wednesday.

These top-flight schools provide “academically and artistically challenging programs to motivated and highly-able students from across the commonwealth,” the school division said in a statement. Their programs enrich students in agriculture, humanities, mathematics, science and technology, and the arts—including dance, theatre, instrumental and vocal music and visual arts.

To qualify, students must be in 10th or 11th grade and enrolled during the 2021-22 school year.

Each governor’s school program focuses on an area of interest, with students living on a college or university campus for up to five weeks.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Students do classroom and laboratory work, field studies, research, individual and group projects and performances, and engage in seminars with noted scholars, visiting artists and other professionals.

Participants get the opportunity to live, study and get to know other students with similar interests and abilities from across Virginia, as well as take part in co-curricular and extracurricular activities that encourage their interests and abilities, the school division said.

The Virginia Department of Education administers the governor’s schools in cooperation with local school divisions and colleges and universities.

For applications and details, click here.

In Culpeper County, if you have questions, email Laura Delano of Culpeper County High School at ldelano@ccpsweb.org or Lisa Richardson Groves of Eastern View High at lgroves@ccpsweb.org.

Residents may also email Susan Campbell, curriculum specialist with Culpeper County Public Schools, at scampbell@ccpsweb.org. If their child plans to apply, parents should contact Delano or Richardson Groves by Nov. 5.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News