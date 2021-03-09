Students invited to register for Culpeper Technical Education Center classes

Culpeper County’s school division began registering students for its brand-new Culpeper Technical Education Center on Monday.
The high school, offering career-focused programs, hands-on instruction and workplace experiences, will open in August for the 2021-2022 school year.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m., CTEC invites everyone to tune into Culpeper Media Network’s Facebook page for a live broadcast—including a question-and-answer session—on the new educational facility. Culpeper Media Network, a cable TV station, is broadcast on Comcast Channel 10 and Fios Channel 21, and online at culpepermedia.org.
Since students and parents can’t be taken to the school site, CMN Station Manager Jon Krawchuk and Randi Richards-Lutz, the division’s career and technical education director, will guide viewers through the state-of-the-art building, discuss CTEC’s programs, take questions and explain how students can register for classes, Richard-Lutz said.
The 50,000-square-foot, $17.3 million school is being built beside Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center, within sight of motorists on U.S. 29.
Within months, CTEC’s rooms will be filled with eager students, Richards-Lutz said Tuesday.
“This time is all about the students and parents and getting them as much information as possible about the wonderful career-training programs at CTEC,” Richard-Lutz told the Star-Exponent. “I’m elated to be on this journey with the Culpeper community and so grateful for this amazing school and the unlimited opportunities that await.”
CTEC’s new website is live at sites.google.com/ccpsweb.org/ctec/home, she noted.
Visitors can examine course offerings coming in the fall, read the many helpful FAQs about the school, and check back for updates on its construction.
Or try the virtual tour via sites.google.com/ccpsweb.org/ctec/virtual-tour. For YouTube, click youtu.be/5RKiILJOHOE.
Students can register now by visiting the site and clicking on the school website’s Admissions page, Richards-Lutz said. A video tutorial provides help navigating the site and applying and registering for classes.
Richards-Lutz said she is happy to help anyone with questions; email her at richards@culpeperschools.org or call 540-825-7695.
Apply now for acceptance into CTEC’s Healthcare Technician and Emergency Medical Technician programs. Applications, which are Google Forms and include detailed instructions, are due no later than March 19.
Registration requests for all other CTEC programs are also live on the website. They are due by March 19.
540/825-0773