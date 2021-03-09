Students invited to register for Culpeper Technical Education Center classes

Culpeper County’s school division began registering students for its brand-new Culpeper Technical Education Center on Monday.

The high school, offering career-focused programs, hands-on instruction and workplace experiences, will open in August for the 2021-2022 school year.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., CTEC invites everyone to tune into Culpeper Media Network’s Facebook page for a live broadcast—including a question-and-answer session—on the new educational facility. Culpeper Media Network, a cable TV station, is broadcast on Comcast Channel 10 and Fios Channel 21, and online at culpepermedia.org.

Since students and parents can’t be taken to the school site, CMN Station Manager Jon Krawchuk and Randi Richards-Lutz, the division’s career and technical education director, will guide viewers through the state-of-the-art building, discuss CTEC’s programs, take questions and explain how students can register for classes, Richard-Lutz said.

The 50,000-square-foot, $17.3 million school is being built beside Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center, within sight of motorists on U.S. 29.

Within months, CTEC’s rooms will be filled with eager students, Richards-Lutz said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}