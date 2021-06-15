Summer shaping up with warbird flights in Frederick, Culpeper

Culpeper’s Warbird Showcase will have free parking and no entry fee, though donations to the all-volunteer, nonprofit Capital Wing are always appreciated. Lunch will be available from Order Up!, a food truck near the wing’s hangar.

“Warbird rides are an opportunity for the public to sit in the same seats as did the crews of our aircraft in WWII, to feel the same power of the engines at takeoff and smell the same smells they did,” said Pete Ballard, the wing’s warbird rides coordinator. “Providing these rides is a part of the CAF mission to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and piloted these WWII aircraft.”

Prefer to stay on the ground? Walk through the WWII encampment and examine warbirds up close, including a second North American T-6, a British Percival Provost, and a T-28 trainer employed as a counter-insurgency aircraft in the Vietnam War. A 1951 U.S. Coast Guard Jeep also will be displayed.

With its TBM Avenger, the war’s largest and heaviest single-engine bomber, the wing offers a “Torpedo Mission,” a total-immersion 1944 experience that includes a mission profile briefing by the pilot, aeronautical maps of the flight area, a flight suit during the flight, and an extensive pre-flight of the aircraft, just as in WWII.