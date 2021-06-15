Summer shaping up with warbird flights in Frederick, Culpeper

Summer is here, signaling the return of aviation-history buffs to the region’s airfields like swallows to Capistrano (see: Pat Boone).
In Frederick, Md., this weekend and in Culpeper next month, the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will bring its World War II Warbird Showcase to the two communities. Frederick Municipal Airport will host the event Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On July 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the wing will deploy the showcase at its home base of Culpeper Regional Airport.
To celebrate Independence Day weekend, the wing has added two WWII aircraft to its usual lineup. Besides offering warbird rides, several military aircraft will be on static display and an extensive WWII army encampment with living historians in period uniforms will be set up.
Rides will be available in five vintage aircraft—a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, a Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane and a Stinson L-5 Sentinel reconnaissance airplane, a WWII North American T-6/SNJ (a former Reno Air Race performer with an upgraded 850hp radial engine) and a Fairchild PT-19 Cornell primary trainer.
Rides may be purchased in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org. Flights not sold out in advance will be available for purchase on-site the day of the event.
Culpeper’s Warbird Showcase will have free parking and no entry fee, though donations to the all-volunteer, nonprofit Capital Wing are always appreciated. Lunch will be available from Order Up!, a food truck near the wing’s hangar.
“Warbird rides are an opportunity for the public to sit in the same seats as did the crews of our aircraft in WWII, to feel the same power of the engines at takeoff and smell the same smells they did,” said Pete Ballard, the wing’s warbird rides coordinator. “Providing these rides is a part of the CAF mission to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and piloted these WWII aircraft.”
Prefer to stay on the ground? Walk through the WWII encampment and examine warbirds up close, including a second North American T-6, a British Percival Provost, and a T-28 trainer employed as a counter-insurgency aircraft in the Vietnam War. A 1951 U.S. Coast Guard Jeep also will be displayed.
With its TBM Avenger, the war’s largest and heaviest single-engine bomber, the wing offers a “Torpedo Mission,” a total-immersion 1944 experience that includes a mission profile briefing by the pilot, aeronautical maps of the flight area, a flight suit during the flight, and an extensive pre-flight of the aircraft, just as in WWII.
The Avenger is the same kind of aircraft that naval aviator George H.W. Bush—later the nation’s 41st president—flew off the deck of USS San Jacinto in the war’s Pacific theater.
The Capital Wing’s warbird rides sell out quickly, so it recommends an early purchase.
Have questions about flight requirements, check-in times, cancellations and changes? Contact Pete Ballard at capitalwingcaf@gmail.com or 540-450-5992.
The Capital Wing and the Commemorative Air Force are nonprofit 501©(3) organizations, so ticket purchases may be tax-deductible.
Culpeper Regional Airport is on Beverly Ford Road, near U.S. 29, in Elkwood. Inside the Capital Wing’s hangar there, the public can visit its small museum devoted to WWII artifacts and documents.
540/825-0773