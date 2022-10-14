Supporting the message: Culpeper student photographs benefit car show for CARS

The area’s first, long-term recovery home for women continues to gain broad support within Culpeper, including from a local student with an eye for photography.

Eastern View High junior Kaylee Mobley, the school’s yearbook editor, volunteered her time and talent to photograph the “All-In Car Show” fundraiser last Saturday at Liberty High School in support of Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services, or C.A.R.S.

The local nonprofit has been leading the drive to open a recovery home and is working on generating enough for a down payment on a mortgage.

Mobley used a Canon 70D with a 25-200mm f/3.5-5.6 lens to shoot the Oct. 8 car show, producing close-up shots of the classic cars with curves and angles, both artistic and industrial-looking.

“I wasn’t going for anything in particular, but I was wanting to step outside of my comfort zone and mess with the composition and angles with the cars and when editing I tried to bring out the colors too,” she told the Star-Exponent.

Mobley said he supports the message of C.A.R.S and is close friends with Shelly Burnham, a board member with the nonprofit.

“I wanted to help a friend out all while geek-ing out about cars,” the student joked.

Mobley said she intends to pursue photojournalism after high school at a four-year university.

“I have been interested in anything photo or journalism related since 8th grade and my passion continues to grow the more I immerse myself as editor of my yearbook staff and with each photo that I take,” she said.

CARS, in recent weeks, has been gaining momentum for its recovery home project, starting with the Oct. 1 program by Korn’s Brian Head Welch at Culpeper County High School.

The rocker shared his own story of recovery at the powerful testimonial and then issued a $10,000 giving challenge in support of the recovery home.

The Culpeper area met that match in three days, prompting a local businessman to anonymously pledge another $10,000 matching contribution, expiring this Sunday, Oct. 16. As of Thursday night, $9,200 had been given toward the anonymous challenge.

“If we reach this goal CARS will be at 75% of their overall goal of being able to pre-qualify for a loan our first long term recovery home for women in the Culpeper area,” according to a CARS post.

To learn more or give to this challenge, see herestores.com/Donate.