'Take care of the threat': Lawmen practice active-shooter drills at Culpeper High

Dozens of of uniformed law-enforcement officers converged on Culpeper County High School last week to engage in active-shooter training drills in a society where the training scenarios are far too often the reality.

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office led the three-day program with state game wardens, Culpeper Police officers and school security officers employed by the school board.

Training course participants, split into three groups, stalked hallways with guns drawn and climbed stairwells on high alert.

A classroom was cleared by a pair of officers pointing guns in opposite directions working together while outside the door, backup waited. They were ammo-less exercises with firearms checked and triple-checked to be empty for safety.

“What they’re going through is the basic principles how to move through this building when you get here if it’s an active shooter,” said Lt. Les Tyler, the Sheriff’s Office spokesman. “As they go through the building, what do we do when we get to these certain areas? How do we progress?”

Outside a classroom, an instructor presented a scenario.

“You have no dynamic intelligence, this is where knowing color codes and listening to the radio comes in—where people are, where they’re moving, you have a team coming this way, should we be pressed that way?

“No, because we’re going to need them right here,” he said.

Entering the classroom in non-formation, two officers did it over.

“She was taught a different tactic, went left instead of right—that’s what these (training sessions) are for. A situation we don’t like to happen,” Tyler said, setting up the re-entrance. “She should come this way, here you go. See how that went?”

Outside in the hallway, they were learning about clearing a room.

“If he’s got a good angle, he can see 90 percent of this room before he goes in there. He’s checking that deep corner and the other guy’s going along this wall,” the instructor said. Officers in tactical gear stood to the side to peer in.

Tyler urged paying attention to instruction-related simple moves.

“It gets complicated in high-stress situations. That’s when accidents happen,” he said. “That’s why everybody’s got to know the dance, their dancing steps. Stairway, moving, keep cutting the pie, cutting off sections they can’t see, formations to move down a hallway, they’re practicing what to do when they get to the intersection, how they’re going to come around the corner.”

The experienced public information officer was asked about establishing the incident commander, who is in charge of setting the plan in motion to get the bad guy.

“It’s a given,” Tyler said. “These guys already know they’re not waiting to be told to go in, if it’s an active shooter, they’re going in.”

Lt. Brian Arrington, the Sheriff’s Office lead instructor, agreed.

“We’re coming right in the building,” he said during a short interview in the secure vestibule at the school entrance. “We don’t wait for a second or third person so a (school resource officer) and (school security officer), they are the first ones here. As we respond, we need to stay in contact, but we don’t wait.”

Retired from the Manasss Police Department, Arrington designed the schools’ active-shooter training program there and brought it with him, in an expanded version, when he came to the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office 10 years ago. Last week’s training was the third he’s help lead this year.

“We all work as one,” Arrington stressed.

Tyler further addressed who is in charge at an active-shooter scene in a school: “It could change. It could be the first supervisor on the scene, then once incident command is started, it progresses up the higher ranks and may change hands.

“Initially, it may be just a regular deputy in charge if he’s the first or second one there,” he said. “Very few of these people are supervisors, but they might be in a supervisory role in a specific incident.”

The three days of drills culminated Friday with the rehearsal of a scenario, starting from outside in the school parking lot.

“It’s choreographed,” Tyler said. “They’re learning how to go down the hallway. Now change, into a room, clear it, move down the hallway again, down the stairs, all the while going to the threat to take care of the threat. They want to make sure they don’t bypass the threat. That’s why we clear as we go.”

Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jonathan Kearns helped lead instruction on Wednesday, challenging participants to get in the mindset of an active-shooter school emergency.

“It’s not real, you ain’t getting shot at, but I can promise you if I was somewhere in this area with a sim (non-lethal) gun and I said someone’s gonna get freaking shot, I guarantee you everybody would be on high alert,” he said.

Kearns challenged the trainees to not just go through the motions.

“(You’re) not really looking or trying to find that shooter because the shooter is not there, but if they were, you’d 100 percent be like, f-that, I’m going to do it right because I don’t want to get shot,” the instructor said.

“Try and have that mindset when you’re doing this: ‘The dude’s here, he’s here somewhere, I got to find him.’ ”

There is no absolute to tactics, Arrington told the trainees.

“No two stairwells are alike, all these halls are going to present a different problem, but we have to learn how to defeat that at the same time. We keep pressing on,” he said.

Both instructors said they are passionate about what they do.

“In the schools right now, it seems like every day we’re hearing about a shooting event somewhere, so we’re trying to let the citizens, especially the parents, know we take this very seriously,” Arrington said.

It involves a lot more than clearing hallways, classrooms and stairwells, he added.

“Because after we secure the building, we have rescue missions,” Arrington said. “We have to get in, provide first aid to the injured. We have students that are here with medical needs. We have to take care of those all folks—at the same time while preserving a crime scene.”

A color-code system offers a guide during an emergency for which the Sheriff’s Office has trained all teachers, custodians, bus drivers, substitute teachers, anyone who comes in the school system, to be prepared for a law-enforcement response, Arrington said.

“They have to know exactly what we’re doing when we come in here. We have SWAT medics with us, like in the Navy Yard (shooting) if we had got to people quicker, they might not have bled out. Everybody carries a tourniquet. We teach the first-aid part of it,” Arrington said. “We train to have a unified command—police, fire and rescue.”

With everything going on in the world, local parents should know local law-enforcement agencies have a very good plan in place for responding to an active shooter in a school, the instructor said.

“I feel like we are prepared,” Arrington said, commenting, “Everyone that wears a badge feels a personal responsibility … It’s a shame we have to do this, but it’s reality.”