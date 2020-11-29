Tale of two tests shows COVID-19's confusing aspects

As if COVID-19 isn’t perplexing enough—with its ability to infect people with myriad symptoms and allow those who don’t even know they have the illness to pass it along to others—some local residents have discovered that getting an accurate test result can be equally complicated.
For instance, Cheryl Sutton of Fredericksburg tested negative for COVID-19, then developed such extreme fatigue that she “would sit around, stare into space and try not to pass out.”
While she didn’t have some of the more typical symptoms such as a cough or fever—her temperature dropped instead of rose—Sutton’s doctor confirmed through diagnosis that she indeed had the virus.
Because she didn’t have a positive test result, her case isn’t included in the Virginia Department of Health’s total count. That makes Sutton, a scientist whose living depends on reliable data, wonder how many people like her are out there.
“I think the reported numbers are very, very low because you’ve got these cases that aren’t even being counted and all these people who are never getting tested,” she said. “That’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
On the other end of the spectrum are Brian and Veronica Hamlin of Caroline County whose family got a mixed bag of results after taking two different types of tests. One was the rapid antigen test, which looks for specific proteins and provides results in minutes, but isn’t always reliable.
The Hamlins and their four children also took what health officials call the gold standard of COVID-19 testing—PCR tests that can detect miniscule amounts of an infection. Their drawback is that it can take several days to get results.
Because the Hamlins’ 14-year-old, Evelyn, had symptoms—a runny nose and general discomfort—and got a positive result from the rapid test, the doctor told the family to quarantine for 14 days. That’s the standard recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Dr. Sohaib Elsayed, medical director at PACS Urgent Care in Ruther Glen where Evelyn was seen.
He didn’t treat the Hamlins, but spoke in general terms about how cases are handled.
By the time the Hamlins got their PCR results back—which ended up being negative—the family had been quarantined almost a week. The mother was upset by what she considered unnecessary measures and like Sutton, wondered how many families like hers are out there.
“It’s very frustrating and I mean, it is truly, truly messing with families’ livelihoods,” Veronica Hamlin said. “That’s why the response of the population is so wishy-washy, because we don’t know what the hell to believe. I’m not saying that COVID isn’t real; it’s real, absolutely. But there’s got to be better ways of testing and getting results.”
A LOT OF UNKNOWNS
COVID-19 has been under a microscope for less than a year, and researchers are still studying the disease and its transmission.
“There’s just a lot that isn’t known yet,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare.
That’s what has worried Sutton, especially in the realm of testing. When she’s felt well enough to research the matter, she’s become concerned that inaccurate tests can lull people into a false sense of security.
She’s read about more than 170 brands of COVID-19 tests, all approved on an emergency basis. Each one may have a different measurement of the two values used widely in medical testing: sensitivity, the ability to correctly identify a disease; and specificity, the ability to correctly identify those who don’t have it.
People may take a rapid test, get a negative result, then feel it’s safe to see an elderly relative—and inadvertently spread the virus, she said.
Rapid tests were designed to detect the virus in people who already have symptoms, said Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. Those who aren’t carrying enough infection or “viral load” may not produce positive results if it’s too early in the illness process.
And health officials constantly remind people that tests are only accurate for one particular moment in time.
That’s why Elsayed, the urgent-care doctor, tells every patient there’s the chance a test will give an incorrect result—and that it’s more advisable to treat the symptoms.
“The rapid tests are not a fail-safe measure,” he said. “There’s no way you’re going to be able to pick up everyone who’s positive and there’s no way you’re going to be able to exclude everyone who’s negative.”
SYMPTOMS OVERLOOKED?
Sutton has read about and talked with people who never had the most typical symptoms of COVID-19: fever, cough and shortness of breath. Many medical screenings ask about other symptoms but focus heavily on temperature.
“People are stuck on this fever thing, every place you go, they stick that thing in your face to take your temperature,” she said.
In recent weeks, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center has treated patients who thought they had a sinus infection because of sore throats and headaches, said hospital CEO David McKnight. Tests showed they had COVID-19.
He said patients may not get any sicker than they would if they had a sinus infection, but they’re also carriers of the disease and can infect others.
Sutton is 55 and doesn’t have any underlying health issues, except a thyroid condition. She was walking 90 minutes daily on a school track, five times a week, until the virus sidelined her. She’s dealt with the illness for more than six weeks, first suffering headaches and pain in her back and arms, elbows and wrists. She felt like she on the verge of panic attacks, probably prompted by fear.
Because her lungs weren’t affected, her doctor worried she might have a stroke.
“He told me what to have my 14-year-old watch for since she is the one home with me,” Sutton said. “That was pretty sobering.”
Sutton got a note from her doctor, explaining her condition since she didn’t have a positive test result. With it, she qualified for two weeks’ pay through CARES Act funding, but has since blown through sick time and annual leave. She’s working a few hours each day, but anything out of the ordinary is exhausting.
TESTING IS CRUCIAL
Officials with the Rappahannock Area Health District have heard “stories of people experiencing challenges with testing, and it can not only create confusion for the patient, but also limit our ability as a community to slow the spread of the disease,” said spokesperson Allison Balmes–John.
She stressed that testing is a crucial component of the battle. It allows public health officials to identify those who are contagious and have them quarantine at home to reduce spread to others—a concept health officials describe as “boxing in” an illness.
They’d prefer that people who are having symptoms and get tested stay isolated until they get results—and not go by the grocery store on their way home, McDermott said.
“Don’t do that, please,” he said. “Consider yourself positive until you hear otherwise.”
The Hamlins said they didn’t believe their daughter had COVID-19 because she has allergies and suspected her sore throat was from nasal drainage.
When her rapid test came back positive, it started what the mother described as a frustrating and confusing chain of events. The rest of the family got rapid tests the next day that showed three positives and two negatives. She asked for the more thorough PCR tests, but the doctor treating them—a different person than the day before—said they weren’t medically necessary.
Elsayed said he would have done the same. Because one family member was showing symptoms of a highly infectious disease—and had tested positive—he said it made sense that the rest of the family might have it.
The Hamlins went elsewhere for PCR tests. When those results came back negative, the mother realized she’d never gotten an answer on Evelyn’s PCR test. She said people at the urgent care office told her they didn’t have the result and would let her know when it was available.
Within about 20 minutes of the conversation, Veronica Hamlin said officials with the local health district called to let her know Evelyn’s PCR test was negative. The family stopped its quarantine because tests showed no one had COVID-19, but they were left highly irritated by the whole process.
“We feel like we’re walking amid a cloud of smoke,” Veronica Hamlin said. “The government, the health care workers, are just blowing a big cloud of smoke. You don’t know what to believe.”
Medical providers are required to quickly report results of COVID-19 tests—both positive and negative ones—and “this has been challenging for some providers who are not used to this level of reporting,” said Balmes–John.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, Kartchner said patients often get test results before health officials do. Then they flood social media, demanding to know why an official case investigation and contact tracing hasn’t begun.
He asked for a little understanding—and common sense—as health and medical officials work through the process they’ve never experienced before as cases climb at unprecedented levels.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
