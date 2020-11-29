Tale of two tests shows COVID-19's confusing aspects

That’s why Elsayed, the urgent-care doctor, tells every patient there’s the chance a test will give an incorrect result—and that it’s more advisable to treat the symptoms.

“The rapid tests are not a fail-safe measure,” he said. “There’s no way you’re going to be able to pick up everyone who’s positive and there’s no way you’re going to be able to exclude everyone who’s negative.”

SYMPTOMS OVERLOOKED?

Sutton has read about and talked with people who never had the most typical symptoms of COVID-19: fever, cough and shortness of breath. Many medical screenings ask about other symptoms but focus heavily on temperature.

“People are stuck on this fever thing, every place you go, they stick that thing in your face to take your temperature,” she said.

In recent weeks, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center has treated patients who thought they had a sinus infection because of sore throats and headaches, said hospital CEO David McKnight. Tests showed they had COVID-19.

He said patients may not get any sicker than they would if they had a sinus infection, but they’re also carriers of the disease and can infect others.