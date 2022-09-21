"The Carnage Was Fearful"—Culpeper museum lecture this week on Battle of Cedar Mountain

The Museum of Culpeper History returns to hosting live lectures at 7 p.m. Thursday with a presentation on the Battle of Cedar Mountain.

Fought Aug. 9, 1862, along U.S. 15 seven miles south of town, Cedar Mountain was the bloodiest battle in Culpeper County. More than 3,600 men fell in three hours of afternoon fighting, with brutal temperatures soaring near 100 degrees.

William F. Goodhue, a private with 3rd Wisconsin Infantry Regiment, noted “[the sun’s] burning rays stung and blistered our unprotected and upturned faces with all the fervor of a mustard plaster,” according to the American Battlefield Trust.

For Thursday’s in-person program at the Culpeper museum, historian Michael Block, author of “The Carnage Was Fearful: The Battle of Cedar Mountain,” will share insights about the conflict from his 20 years of research and experience as a volunteer with Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield and the Brandy Station Foundation.

The battle is where the first photos of dead horses on an American battlefield were recorded. Mathew Brady studio photographer Timothy O’Sullivan took the only photographs of the battle’s aftermath.

O’Sullivan helped usher in the era of documentary photography, first at Cedar Mountain and then at Antietam a month later, when the first photos of dead soldiers on an American battlefield were published, according to the American Battlefield Trust.

Also at Cedar Mountain, nurse Clara Barton performed her first field duty in the battle’s aftermath. The Red Cross founder spent two days and nights on the battlefield tending to the wounded, including Confederate prisoners, after she arrived on the scorching field four days after the guns went quiet.

Admission to Block’s talk at the museum, which is the Culpeper Depot on Commerce Street, is $5 per person. The program will be livestreamed for free through the Museum of Culpeper History’s Facebook page.