'This is a moment'—rounding out history in a Culpeper courtroom

Outside Culpeper’s historic courthouse stands a statue of a Confederate soldier, a remnant of the Civil War that raged for long years, ravaging the county’s countryside and villages.

In the room where Circuit Court cases are heard, as of Aug. 13, 2022, is a contrasting slice of history—a painting of Negro League Hall of Fame baseball player John Preston “Pete” Hill (1882-1951), born in Culpeper.

Hill’s skin color kept him from playing with white players in the Major Leagues when baseball was racially segregated.

His is the first Black face to grace the halls of justice in Culpeper. Hill is now embraced as a cherished native son recognized for his remarkable athletic accomplishments, which only recently have been widely publicized.

Attendees at Saturday’s unveiling of Hill’s portrait agreed that displaying this bit of history will affect the future. The painting will capture notice and elicit questions from the many people who will visit the courtroom.

Loretta Hill-Embry, a great niece of Hill’s from Cleveland, Ohio, responded to a question about how Black defendants charged with crimes in the court might react upon seeing it.

“I can’t believe there’s a Black guy here. Maybe I’ll get a fair chance!” Hill-Embry said.

“It’s going to be unreal and when they leave out of here, they’ll be telling other people, ‘Did you know there’s someone Black in the courthouse? Yes!’ ”

Generations of Hill descendants traveled to Culpeper from all over for family reunion last weekend, held to coincide with the unveiling.

In the painting, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Hill folds his arms over his chest in a depiction of strength. He wears the jersey of the Chicago American Giants, his primary team.

The courtroom portrait is very special for the baseball great’s family, Hill-Embry said.

“(I’m) not familiar with the South and the Confederates, never ever even knew I had an uncle born here, so yes it is significant. It’s been a journey,” she said.

Not everyone will like the portrait, she acknowledged.

“Some people will be, hooray. Other people will frown because we still have people who are racist who have not come along for equal (rights),” she said.

Hill-Embry always organizes the family reunions, usually in Pittsburgh, where the majority of relatives live, she said.

“This year, we worked really hard and we all came down here to make this happen so (the younger generations) would know their roots,” Hill-Embry said.

“Gorgeous!” and “Very nice!” were among the exclamations at Saturday’s unveiling. The artwork even elicited barking from a service dog in the gallery.

Great nephew Mike Hill of Chelsea, Mass., a brother of Hill-Embry, said there is a lot family history.

“Takes a little while bit to digest it all,” he said. “I think the judge did very nicely bringing this portrait in and the rounding out. He’s looking at somebody who grew up here, appreciative of growing up here, had his stats, sees the significance and it brings a color here that’s not here at the moment.”

Asked about the painting’s future impact, Mike Hill said it’s possible.

“A lot of times, when you look around at imagery and for the longest time, you only see white and it’s like you don’t exist, nobody else exists,” he said. “So when you start bringing people into the popular culture, so to speak, you begin to display them everywhere, then people can look and see themselves also.”

Sports is an integrating force, Mike Hill said.

“It took a long time—Pete Hill played in the separate league, excelled in that league and wasn’t until Jackie Robinson comes along eventually (that) they begin to integrate,” he said. “If they are all on the same team, (they) begin to have a different look, a different feel.

“So this is a moment … You can’t change a lot of things, but you can make changes going forward,” Mike Hill said.

Marcella Hill of Pittsburgh, his sister, said it’s a big deal and family members appreciate it, deferring to her cousin, Leslie Hill-Penn of California, another Pete Hill great niece.

“I didn’t know anything about Uncle Pete until I started the family history in 1999—he passed away when I was 6 years old. I remember my dad telling me he had a cousin, Kenneth Hill, in Chicago, Pete’s son—he did have a surviving son, Kenny. That’s all I ever heard—I think my dad said that one time,” Hill-Penn said.

Digging into genealogy, she located the great uncle who was a great ballplayer, passing on the information to her cousin, Ronnie Hill, an avid sports fan.

“He took the ball and ran with it,” Hill-Penn said, adding, “This truly is an honor. When you see your passion, mine is family history, when you see it unfold like this, to this degree, can be overwhelming. It’s just wonderful.”

She reflected that her great grandmother was born in the Culpeper area during slavery, calling that mind-blowing.

“To go from there all the way up to now is just beautiful,” Hill-Penn said.

People who see his portrait will be educated about this notable son of Culpeper, she said.

“I can imagine how proud they are to know there was an African American that has been honored and went as far he did, and he’s in the Baseball Hall of Fame!” Hill-Penn said.

The recognition for Pete Hill is overdue, said Ron Hill, formerly of Pittsburgh, now living in Frederick, Md.

“But it’s here now,” Ron Hill said after the unveiling. “He’s from here. A lot of people don’t know who he is, but now he’s getting nationally known. It’s great for our young people to know the history of their family. Every family does not have a Hall of Fame ballplayer.”

Ron Hill is among the family’s biggest fans of Pete. He started the John Preston Pete Hill Foundation to educate and teach kids baseball and softball. And he’s working to promote an upcoming book on the ballplayer, “Pete Hill: Black Baseball’s First Superstar,” by Bob Luke.

“I want to thank everybody in Culpeper, the judge, for doing this. It brought our family together,” Ron Hill said.

The unflappable Reva historian Zann Nelson corrected history in the research she did and wrote about for the Culpeper Star-Exponent in 2009, claiming Pete Hill for Culpeper.

Nelson, a former director of the Museum of Culpeper History, said the significance of the Pete Hill portrait in the courtroom is that he is a person of color who is a notable native son of the county who happens to have been an extraordinary ballplayer.

The history of portraits in the Circuit Court is not necessarily just about those involved with the judicial system, she said.

“It was people who the community felt were notable in their achievements and accomplishments and worthy of recognition in such a prestigious place. Pete Hill fits there very nicely for that reason,” Nelson said.

It’s a little unusual to have someone in a baseball uniform in a courtroom, she acknowledged. People don’t expect it, but that’s only because of how things had been done until now, Nelson added.

She quoted Orange County Circuit Judge David Franzen: “The courtroom belongs to the community and should reflect the face of the community.”

Franzen supported the placement of Capt. Thomas Maples, a World War IITuskegee Airman, in Orange’s courtroom.

Culpeper Circuit Judge Dale Durrer picked a female colleague, retired Judge Susan Whitlock, for the first splash of diversity in the courtroom here—and now, Hill.

“We’ll probably have more down the road, but what it says is, this is a better reflection of our community,” Nelson said.

Providing financial support for the portrait project locally were Greg Yates and his wife, Joe and Linda Daniel, Simone Logan, Charlotte Cole and Nelson.

A longtime local preacher, the Rev. Ludwell Brown, proudly wore his Culpeper Colonel pin to the portrait unveiling, having previously earned the county’s highest award for his own accomplishments.

As vice chairman of the Culpeper County Department of Social Services board, Brown is active in community works. He marveled at the Pete Hill painting.

“To have him here, our people, you know, we going to our churches instead of them saying, ‘This never happens in Culpeper, now Culpeper,’ ” Brown said. “A lot of folks know the judge, and something like this to happen under his tutelage, it is really amazing.”

The reverend appreciated the good turnout for Saturday’s special occasion.

“When we share that with our folks in the community and let them know, Culpeper not so bad after all! Culpeper is hanging right in there. We are so grateful.”

It’s pretty awe-inspiring, said the mother of 12-year-old Jacquiyah Williams of Pittsburgh, who posed with the portrait of her great-great-great-great Uncle Pete.

“It’s nice,” Williams said, moving her eyes around the courtroom. “I don’t see anyone else that looks like him.”