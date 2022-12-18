Thompson went from backyard garage to Entrepreneur of the Year

What started as a backyard operation has truly paid dividends for Culpeper resident Donny Thompson.

Thompson started working on automobiles out of his 1,800-square foot backyard garage as a side job in addition to his full-time position with Chrysler of Culpeper in 2017. Five years later, he owns and operates Thompson Auto Repair, which is now located in an 8,500-square foot building in Brandy Station.

The monumental growth of Thompson’s operation hasn’t gone unnoticed. As such, he was recently recognized as the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year.

Thompson’s reaction to the honor, which he received at the Chamber’s annual awards banquet on Nov. 3, was one of surprise first, followed by elation.

“We knew my father-in-law, Charles Perryman, was receiving [the L.B. Henretty Outstanding Citizen of the Year] award, so my wife Karah and I were there for him,” Thompson said. “When they called my name, I was pretty shocked. Then I had to fight back tears of joy, because the road to get here has been very stressful at times.”

Thompson’s journey to helming his own automotive repair business began long before he started toiling in his backyard. As a child, he was fascinated with fast cars and what made them go. That fascination quickly grew into a passion as he learned the anatomy of an automobile, and it’s flames were stoked by the fact that his grandfather owned a gas station and automotive repair shop in Warrenton.

“I’ve always been obsessed with performance,” the 39-year-old said with a chuckle. “Simply put, I like making cars go fast.”

By the time Thompson was 17, he was already a mechanic, embarking on a lengthy career that saw him work for multiple Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep dealers over the course of nearly two decades.

Then in 2017, he began to seriously consider venturing out on his own.

“Worst-case scenario, I figured I’d at least make a couple extra dollars doing something I love,” he recalled. “And then things just go so busy, so fast.”

Thanks to strong word of mouth throughout the community, things got so busy for Thompson that he decided to leave Chrysler in August 2018 to focus solely on his business.

“That’s a big step, because now you’re on your own,” he said. “There’s no safety net, and you know your family is relying on you to provide for them.”

Thompson didn’t have to worry much about business slowing down, though. In fact, it kept picking up. But by 2020, it was clear his operation had outgrown a backyard garage.

“I needed to find a bigger building, and I needed to do it fast,” he said. “And the scariest thing about it was that it was during the [COVID-19] pandemic, so there was a lot of uncertainty.”

Fortunately, Thompson found the space he needed from longtime local businessman Tony Troilo, who had an empty building available for rent at 15051 Jats Drive in Brandy Station.

“The building had no lifts or equipment, but it was the space we needed,” Thompson said. “It was definitely stressful though, because I knew we were going to have to triple our monthly income just to break even with the costs of rent and equipment.”

Needless to say, that hasn’t been a problem since Thompson signed the lease in August 2020.

“It’s been incredible,” he said, emphasizing that the business now services approximately 200 vehicles a month. “Just the show of support from the community is mind-blowing. The word of mouth has been so tremendous.”

Currently, Thompson Auto Repair offers a variety of services, including auto repair, general maintenance, engine and transmission replacements, tire replacements, alignments and state inspections.

“Since moving into this building, we’ve been able to add tire services and alignments, plus we’ve become a state inspection station,” Thompson pointed out. “So we’ve really become a one-stop shop for everyone’s auto needs, which is important to me, because I’ve put everything into this.”

Perhaps more valuable than the building itself is the relationship Thompson and Troilo have developed over the years.

“[Troilo] has been a mentor and a dear friend,” Thompson said. “He has given me a lot of advice and guidance on how to effectively run a business that has helped me get to where I am at this point, and I’m very grateful for that.”