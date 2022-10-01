Three Culpeper residents indicted for unemployment-pay fraud

RICHMOND—This year, Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit to prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

In March, the Virginia Employment Commission requested help from the attorney general's office.

On Friday, Miyares announced the unit has produced four sets of indictments:

• Susan Banks of Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178), and one count of misdemeanor computer fraud (Va. Code sec. 18.2-152.3).

• Bryant Banks of Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

• Vo Long of Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), and one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

• Britanny Anderson of Lynchburg: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), one count of misdemeanor computer fraud (Va. Code sec. 18.2-152.3), and three counts of misdemeanor false statement to obtain/increase benefits (Va. Code sec. 60.2-632).

The Office of the Attorney General said it has no further comment as these cases are open and ongoing.