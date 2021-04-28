Three of five COVID-19 'variants of concern' found in Fredericksburg area

That’s why state and national health officials have encouraged people to get inoculated as soon as it’s their turn.

“We’re in a race to get everyone vaccinated before we run up against a variant that’s either more resistant or deadlier,” Dr. Norm Oliver, the state’s health commissioner, said last month.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To date, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has identified five variants of concern worldwide related to COVID-19, and all have been discovered in Virginia. The least common is the Brazilian variety, which has resulted in five cases statewide. Researchers in Canada were concerned most about it earlier this month because it had mutated in ways that not only enabled it to spread faster but also to reinfect people who’d already had the original virus.

Currently, Virginia puts about 15 percent of positive virus tests through a complicated process called whole-genome sequencing to identify variants, Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, said recently. He hoped the state soon expands the testing so, “We’ll have more clarity about what we’re seeing.”

There are probably more cases caused locally by variants. RAHD officials believe their numbers are underreported, just as COVID-19 cases are in general.