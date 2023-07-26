Wollam Gardens cut flower farm in northern Culpeper County is seeking to educate and celebrate a different kind of bud — of the cannabis variety.

The 11-acre green site in Jeffersonton will host the inaugural 21-and-older CannaSummerFest noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Tokers are welcome.

Wollam Gardens, in operation since 1988, is stoked to celebrate Virginia’s budding cannabis industry, said farm owner Bob Wollam with his wife, Anne Heath Montgomery, in a phone call.

“We have plenty of big trees to sit under, picnic tables all over the place,” said Wollam, who maintains a second residence in Washington, where he helped start the Dupont Circle Farmer’s Market and still sells on Sundays.

Products from the successful flower farm are available for direct sale, at other farmer’s markets, select Whole Foods in the Washington metro area, for weddings and elsewhere. The public can also wander the grounds and pick their own. People come all the time for a picnic and to walk around because it’s a beautiful place, said Wollam.

He doesn’t care if they want to use cannabis outdoors at his farm.

“People wandering around, puffing — they can smoke,” Wollam said of Saturday’s CannaSummerFest. “It’s BYOB — Bring your own bud.”

The only place people can’t smoke is the farmhouse and pavilion, he said. “Otherwise they can wander around and smoke anywhere they want to and enjoy.”

Wollam Gardens is used to hospitality, as a popular wedding venue—16 this year and the same already booked for next year — along with an Airbnb, greenhouse and six hoop houses, in addition to its wonderful fields of flowers, 50 different varieties, according to Wollam.

Nearly two dozen outside vendors have signed up to participate in the event. There will be food trucks, beer and wine and live music, from 4-6 p.m., by the Mike Westcott Band at the pavilion.

Attendees can sign up for a medical marijuana card, talk to local dispensaries, learn how to grown their own, how to infuse food, take cooking with cannabis classes, shop, smoke, have a snack, play Bongo, listen to music and more, according to publicity.

There will be no sale of cannabis on site, Montgomery said.

“It’s early in Virginia,” she of recreational cannabis legalization for 21 and older in Virginia, since 2021. “So we want to be extremely careful and are being extremely respectful of the laws and limitations … we are happy to serve as a venue for what can be done safely and legally and draw an interested crowd.”

Tickets for the festival start at $40 at Cannasummerfest.com and will be sold at the door. As of Tuesday, the event had sold out its VIP tickets, which includes access to the air-conditioned house, light refreshments and special parking.

More than 150 general admission tickets have been sold so far and many more people have expressed interest.

While this is not the first festival at Wollam Gardens, it could be the biggest, the couple said. The venue has hosted weddings with 300 people, and they’re prepared with infrastructure in place for up to 500 guests, said Bob and Anne.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office will provide four deputies for traffic control at key junctions leading to the farm, located along Jeffersonton Road, off Route 229, a few miles from the highly-used U.S. 211 intersection. EMT service will be available on site for anyone feeling ill.

A parking area will be available next to the post office, which belongs to the Methodist Church, that can fit as many as 320 cars with a team of people in place to assist with parking, Wollam said, adding he hopes it goes smoothly.

“It ends at 6 p.m. so it will be another challenge to get everyone in the cars and out of there,” he said.

Montgomery welcomes everyone to come and have a safe and fun time at Wollam Gardens.

“Learn a little bit about how to grow cannabis, how to cook with it if you want to do that or just come and have a good time at a festival where you can buy beautiful things at a gorgeous place,” she said.

Approached at the end of last year by two sisters in Maryland who put on medical cannabis events, Wollam said he thought it was a good idea for his farm. They received permission from the county administrator to host the cannabis-themed event, Montgomery said, who works as a health care researcher.

Wollam Farms has experience running festivals, she noted, of past Dahlia Festivals and plein air painting programs among other large events.

“Bob has built an amazing place and we can do anything,” Montgomery said. “We’re one of the first in Virginia to look at the cannabis issue from the medical marijuana point of view.”

SummerFest will feature demos, glass blowing, water stations and misters for cooling off along with some really terrific blues and classic rock, she said.

“Twenty-one and older is strictly being enforced and we’re very careful about coloring inside of the lines,” Montgomery said of going to county government for authorization for the cannabis festival. “We didn’t want to embark on anything sketchy … it should work out quite well.”

Wollam said they want to help educate people about the law which allows adult Virginians to grow up to four cannabis plants for personal use.

“This festival is focused on education — how do you grow it, how do you take care of it, what do you when it’s harvested, how to cook with it,” he said. “We are trying to help people who are doing it already and want to get better or people who just heard about and want to understand it better.”