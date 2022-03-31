Tonight: Visit Moravian Bethlehem, a Germanic town, virtually with the Germanna foundation

Feel like doing some traveling?

Well, broaden your horizons a bit—without the fuss of a road trip—by joining a virtual talk tonight by an expert on German settlements in the American colonies. A question-and-answer session will follow his remarks.

Christopher Malone, curator of the American Swedish Historical Museum, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Zoom forum hosted by the Culpeper area's Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia. The foundation preserves and interprets early German settlements in the region.

Journeying back in time, Malone will explore the material culture of Bethlehem, an 18th-century Germanic town in Pennsylvania.

Between 1740 and 1745, this Moravian town saw its community go from church-controlled communalism to an entirely open society.

Bethlehem's economy, first based on supporting its settlers' missionary goals, evolved to focus on pleasing outsiders through the goods and services the town's residents provided to visitors and their German neighbors.

Outsiders flocked to Bethlehem for their health, to be entertained, and for the church’s international trade connections, the foundation said in a statement Thursday.

"Visitors brought with them needs and wants that the Moravians were only too eager to supply," the Virginia nonprofit said. "Their new economy of goods introduced the Moravians to textiles, books, and other objects, but most importantly to endless cycles of the wider world’s changing tastes."

Growing up in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley region, Malone developed a passion for Germanic material culture and the rich cultural heritage found amongst the art, architecture, and folk customs of Pennsylvania’s hinterland.

To synthesize his studies, he began writing The Daily Antiquarian, a blog about the Mid-Atlantic's history, architecture and material culture. Previously, Malone worked at the Moravian Historical Society, renewing the society's focus on its important collection by highlighting stories and local history through social media.

At the American Swedish Historical Museum, Malone is responsible for its collections, exhibitions, archival materials and library.

He also serves on the board of Historic Trappe, which preserves and interprets two historic houses and a parsonage linked to the Henry Muhlenberg family, as well as the new Center for Pennsylvania German Studies, which includes a library, archives and exhibition galleries.

Malone earned a master's degree in architecture at Syracuse University before attending the Winterthur Program in American material culture. While at Winterthur, Christopher studied how outside visitors affected Moravian culture in the first 100 years of Bethlehem’s history. For that work, he won the E. McClung Fleming Thesis prize for most distinguished thesis in the Winterthur Program's Class of 2021.

The foundation said Malone's talk is a donate-what-you-can event. Your donation of any amount will support Germanna Foundation programs like his, as well as research, archaeology and preservation of the nonprofit's historic sites in Culpeper and Orange counties.

Register for the curator's Zoom talk by completing this web form at germanna.org.

