Tour gives residents glimpse of Culpeper data-centers site, Salubria and Hansbrough's Ridge

Nearly 100 people turned out on a cold, windy Monday morning to visit two Culpeper County historic sites and learn more about the Amazon data centers proposed next door to them.

Participants in the tour—hosted by the Journey Through Hallowed Ground, Piedmont Environmental Council, American Battlefield Trust and The Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia—visited the 18th-century Salubria plantation and Hansbrough’s Ridge, a Civil War encampment proposed for inclusion in the Culpeper battlefields state park.

Culpeper Supervisors David Durr, Paul Bates and Susan Gugino took part. Next Tuesday, April 5, they and their colleagues on the county Board of Supervisors are due to consider Amazon Data Services’ controversial proposal for Stevensburg. The Amazon subsidiary is asking to rezone 243 acres at Magnolia Equestrian Center from agriculture to light industrial use for two data centers totaling 430,000 square feet—more than twice the area of two Walmart Supercenters—and standing at least 45 feet high.

As the tour group assembled at Stevensburg Baptist Church, Supervisor Bates told the Star-Exponent he is keeping an open mind about Amazon’s proposal and listening to all sides.

The development’s opponents, including Culpeper residents, fear the massive complex would trash visitors’ views from the state-park ridge, mar Salubria’s quiet, 19th-century atmosphere, change the area’s rural character and emasculate the county’s land-use plan.

Critics also worry it could open the way to more data centers in the Stevensburg area and at other sites near Dominion’s newly upgraded high-voltage transmission line from Remington to Gordonsville.

Tour participants carpooled up State Route 3 to Hansbrough’s Ridge, parked and hiked through its woods to Sandy Spring Farm overlooking the Amazon site proposed by Marvell Development. Longtime Stevensburg residents Jim and John Russell, part of the family that farms Sandy Springs, listened from their front pasture.

Charles Laudner, president of the Friends of Culpeper Battlefields, told the group that the national nonprofit has helped preserve 5,000 acres in Culpeper County, one-tenth of the 53,000 acres of the Civil War, War of 1812 and Revolutionary War battlefields it has saved across the country.

Glenn Stach, a landscape architect who does preservation planning in the Culpeper region, and Piedmont Environmental Council field representative Adam Gillenwater described new analyses of the data centers’ visual and other impacts on the area.

Culpeper historian Clark B. Hall, the nation’s leading authority on the Battle of Brandy Station, told of Hansbrough’s Ridge’s decisive role in that battle, which opened Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg campaign. If not for the fierce fighting at southern end of the mile-long ridge, Union troops would have reinforced their comrades at Brandy Station much earlier—a game-changer that might have meant there would be no Battle of Gettysburg, Hall said.

“If not for the bold defensive front presented by the Confederates at the ridge, Union cavalry would have certainly reinforced their comrades on Fleetwood Hill, perhaps resulting in a Federal victory at Brandy Station. Such an outcome would have aborted Lee’s plan to invade the north,” Hall said.

From the ridge and Sandy Springs Farm, people taking part in Monday’s tour had a clear view of the data-centers site across Route 3. The Magnolia property abuts the eastern edge of the Grayson family’s farm and the Germanna foundation’s preserve around Salubria.

At Salubria, the group dined on box lunches before hearing Germanna foundation Executive Director Timothy Sutphin, archaeologist Eric Larsen and former data-center developer Andrew Gutowski speak.

Larsen, archaeology director of the Germanna foundation, questioned whether Amazon’s data centers were a good fit for Salubria, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Hansbrough’s Ridge, on the state historic landmarks register, is eligible for National Register inclusion. Sutphin voiced similar concerns.

On March 9, the county Planning Comission voted 5-4 to urge the supervisors to reject Amazon’s proposal.

Dozens of Culpeper residents, as well as an alliance of conservation and preservation groups, have expressed opposition, voicing fears about the data centers’ impact on neighboring Salubria, Culpeper County’s oldest surviving brick manor house, and Hansbrough’s Ridge, where the Civil War’s Battle of Brandy Station opened on June 9, 1863.

Built circa 1753, Salubria is owned by the Germanna foundation, which opens it for public tours and special events. Historians consider the handsome house, which still has its original interior woodwork, one of the nation’s finest examples of early Georgian architecture.

The manse was built by the Rev. John Thompson, rector of Culpeper’s Little Fork Church, for his wife, Butler Brayne Spotswood Thompson. She was the widow of Alexander Spotswood, the Virginia royal governor who had imported two shiploads of German craftsmen to develop his sprawling properties on the British colony’s western frontier.

In the 19th century, the Battle of Brandy Station’s decisive first phase was fought on the southern foot of Hansbrough’s Ridge, the dominant landscape feature for miles around. The American Battlefield Trust owns part of the ridge, and its acreage is destined to be incorporated in a battlefields state park planned for Culpeper County.

The view from the ridge, which the trust says has the largest concentration of untouched Civil War encampment features in the United States, and from Sandy Spring Farms looks directly at the data-center site. More than 6,000 Union soldiers lived, died and were treated in hospitals on the ridge for five months before marching off to the Battle of the Wilderness in May 1864.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.