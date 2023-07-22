Local planners delayed action at their meeting this week on a rezoning request for a large data center complex adjacent to the Culpeper National Cemetery annex.

The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission held a public hearing July 18, on a request from Copper Ridge Culpeper LLC of Middleburg, to rezone 116 acres along East Chandler Street from Residential-2 to Industrial. Planners voted to defer action until their next regular meeting in August.

The site lies within the town’s Technology Zone, which offers incentive grants to technology businesses. Developers intend to construct six data center buildings, up to 70-feet-tall spanning up to 2.2 million square feet, and an electrical substation to serve it. The main entrance would be on McDevitt Drive.

The applicant proposes a 100-foot buffer surrounding the National Cemetery annex with vegetation and berms. The closest proposed building is approximately 900 feet away from the property line of the cemetery and approximately 1,500 feet from any current burial site, according to the town staff report.

A town staff analysis for the proposed development listed, as its strength, a significant increase in the tax base for the town. As a weakness, it listed a conflict with the comprehensive plan, envisioning the area as mixed use business. The property was previously rezoned in 2005 to R-2 for a 55-and-over Copper Ridge development that never materialized.

At least a dozen people signed a form letter from Piedmont Environmental opposing the data center development and others wrote their own letters expressing concern about the location of the project next to the cemetery, as well as noise and energy consumption.

Sarah Parmelee, Culpeper Land Use representative with PEC, a Warrenton nonprofit and land trust, was among those who spoke in person at the recent planning commission meeting. She asked the case be denied as:

the town is unprepared to effectively protects its citizens from the impacts of large-scale data centers;

this industry has been brought here by thoughtless and inappropriate incentivization and;

the development will permanently harm an irreplaceable cultural and spiritual community resource.

“We are deeply concerned about the effects this project would have on the adjacent Culpeper National Cemetery, the final resting place of over 7,500 veterans, and on nearby homes on East Chandler Street and in the Mountain Brook Estates community,” she stated. “The Copper Ridge site occupies a hill overlooking the National Cemetery. It’s hard to see how 70-foot-tall buildings wouldn’t be highly visible, even with a solid perimeter of vegetated buffers (trees may take years to mature).”

In a letter to the planning commission, the National Parks Conversation Association expressed “serious concerns” with the large data center complex and “intrusive electrical substation” less than 100 yards from the VA cemetery.

“This cemetery represents revered ground, a place where family, friends and all Americans can come and pay their respects to those who fought for our country,” the letter states. “The cemetery is also part of the South East Street National Historic District. You must ask yourselves, is this the proper way to honor this legacy with a massive industrial data center facility humming only a few hundred feet away?”

The cemetery annex is located across the road from the Culpeper Town Electric Plant.

Korean War veteran Lawrence Corbin, of Culpeper, wrote a letter stating his opposition to the data center project, saying his wife rests in the cemetery annex.

“The data center would disrupt the peaceful serenity that currently exists,” he wrote.

The proximity of the project to the cemetery is disrespectful, Corbin added, and would prevent expansion of the cemetery.