‘Tragic outcomes’: Mentally ill face fatal risk with police

Time and time again across the United States, people experiencing mental health crises are being killed by police, but the exact number remains unknown because of a yawning governmental information gap.

A law passed by Congress in 2016 requires the U.S. Department of Justice to collect and publish data on how often federal, state and local officers use force, how many times that force ends up being fatal, and how often the deceased had a mental illness.

But the law doesn’t require police departments to tell the DOJ how many people their officers killed. The FBI, for the first quarter of this year, estimated that only 40% of all law enforcement agencies submitted use-of-force numbers.

In West Virginian, Matt Jones—whose sister-in-law lives in Culpeper, Va.—was apparently suffering from a severe manic episode while standing on a highway with a handgun. Police were everywhere, sirens wailing.

The scene on July 6 in the community of Bradley was captured by a bystander on video. One officer took a shot and then others opened fire, killing Jones in a hail of bullets.

“He desperately wanted help,” Marquis said. “He knew that he needed the medication in order to live a normal life because he knew that he would have manic episodes that would get him in trouble.”

A video of the West Virginia killing hit social media before Jones’ loved ones were informed about his death.

Culpeper resident Nicole Jones, his sister-in-law, was scrolling through Facebook when she clicked on a video that showed a man with blond shoulder-length hair walking on a highway, pursued by at least eight police with guns drawn. The man held his arms above his head, a pistol in one hand. He pointed the gun at his own head briefly.

Jones’ heart dropped as she recognized the man’s walk and the way he flipped his hair over his shoulder—and realized it was her husband Mark’s brother.

Mark Jones said Matt, a star baseball player and wrestler, had struggled with mental health since childhood. Matt built a landscaping and tree-removal company but was also getting in trouble—often, DUIs or driving without a license or violating probation, his family said.

While incarcerated, Matt was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and put on medication

He lived for a while at his brother and sister-in-law’s house in Culpeper. Nicole Jones recalls him spending hours playing with her kids on a tire swing.

But after a while, he had trouble sleeping and said he was hearing voices. He asked her to help him schedule an appointment with a psychiatrist, but the counselor never called back.

Weeks before his death, he was running low on pills and broke down crying, his fiancée said.

He didn’t have a driver’s license. His Social Security card and birth certificate were elsewhere. That made it difficult to make medical appointments, Marquis said.

Mark Jones was at work landscaping when he saw the video of his brother being shot.

“I was trying to understand, ‘What was he thinking?’” he said. “What I keep coming back to is that he was lost and he really wanted help—not just one time, but his whole life.”

Across the country, in Oregon, another system failure, another death.

One summer night, Misty Castillo stepped out of her house in Salem, Oregon, called 911 and asked for the police, saying her son was mentally ill, was assaulting her and her husband and had a knife.

“He’s drunk and he’s high and he’s mentally ill,” Castillo told the emergency dispatcher, emphasizing again her son’s mental condition. Less than five minutes later, a police officer burst into the house and shot Arcadio Castillo III dead as he stood, his mother said later, “frozen like a deer in headlights.”

“He didn’t try to calm him down. He just came in and immediately shot my son,” Castillo said.

Advocates for people with mental illness say it’s clear they face greater risk of a police encounter resulting in their death.

Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said the deaths of Castillo and Jones “highlight a larger systemic problem that we have in helping people who are struggling with their mental health or are in a mental health crisis.”

Many communities lack a mental health crisis infrastructure, with nearly 130 million people in the United States living in an area with a shortage of mental health providers, she said.

People with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other people approached by law enforcement, the Treatment Advocacy Center said in a 2015 report.