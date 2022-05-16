Trial date set for Culpeper deputy charged in fatal crash

A Culpeper County sheriff’s deputy charged with reckless driving will stand trial Oct. 5 in last year’s fatal crash with a Locust Grove woman.

Lt. Ashleigh Baughan, 42, appeared in Culpeper Circuit Court Monday morning with her defense attorney.

She requested a jury trial on the grand jury indictment charging her in the Route 3 wreck that killed 65-year-old Helen Marie Quarles.

Baughan was going 20 miles over the speed limit, 75 mph, at impact as the victim attempted to make a left turn from Carrico Mills Road on the highway March 30, 2021, according to court documents.

Quarles, who worked at the state probation office in Manassas, was on her way home from work when the accident occurred. She died at the scene.

Baughan has pleaded not guilty.

Special prosecutor Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook attended the brief hearing Monday presided over by special Judge Richard Potter.

Quarles’ son Lee Braxton, her sister and other family members were also in the gallery.

The loss of their loved one has not been easy; the family is closely following the legal process so as to ensure justice for Quarles in the judicial system.

The trial is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Hook requested it be set farther out in the year due to a busy docket in Fauquier.

