Triathlon to bring 500 athletes to Culpeper on Saturday

After a multi-year hiatus, the Culpeper Triathlon will return to Mountain Run Lake Park on Saturday, July 31.

Started in 2005, this swimming-biking-running competition brings athletes in from across Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic. Hosting a sprint and Olympic distance events, the triathlon will bring traffic, bicycles and runners to the area west of the Town of Culpeper and Mountain Run Lake Park from sunrise until noon Saturday.

Culpeper athlete and reigning sprint champion David Stubbs will defend his title here before heading to compete in Triathlon Worlds later this year in Bermuda.

The event’s producer, Kinetic Multisports, has been producing the event since 2005.

The firm says it is one the nation’s largest producers of triathlon sporting events; it will host 15,000 athletes across 50 races in 2021.

“We love racing in Culpeper,” said Kinetic Multisports owner Greg Hawkins, who will direct the Culpeper race. “Since 2005, the community has been incredibly supportive of the race and been gracious enough to share the lake and roads with our athletes!”