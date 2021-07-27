Triathlon to bring 500 athletes to Culpeper on Saturday

After a multi-year hiatus, the Culpeper Triathlon will return to Mountain Run Lake Park on Saturday, July 31.
Started in 2005, this swimming-biking-running competition brings athletes in from across Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic. Hosting a sprint and Olympic distance events, the triathlon will bring traffic, bicycles and runners to the area west of the Town of Culpeper and Mountain Run Lake Park from sunrise until noon Saturday.
Culpeper athlete and reigning sprint champion David Stubbs will defend his title here before heading to compete in Triathlon Worlds later this year in Bermuda.
The event’s producer, Kinetic Multisports, has been producing the event since 2005.
The firm says it is one the nation’s largest producers of triathlon sporting events; it will host 15,000 athletes across 50 races in 2021.
“We love racing in Culpeper,” said Kinetic Multisports owner Greg Hawkins, who will direct the Culpeper race. “Since 2005, the community has been incredibly supportive of the race and been gracious enough to share the lake and roads with our athletes!”
“Culpeper is fortunate to be home to one of Kinetic Multisports annual events,” said Paige Read, the town of Culpeper’s director of tourism and economic development. “Greg and his team are some of the best in the field and the Culpeper Triathlon is one of our premier sporting events, drawing athletes from the mid-Atlantic and beyond. Tourism represents $45.7 million in annual economic impact for Culpeper, and sports tourism is a growing subset of our overall destination strengths.”
The race will start and finish at Mountain Run Lake Park. The event starts with the swim at 7:30 a.m., bicycles and runners will be on area roads from 7:45 a.m. until noon. The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office will provide traffic control along the race route.
The Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to exercise caution when traveling these roads: Mountain Run Lake Road, Lakemont,, Merrimac, Hudson’s Mill, Reva, Duncan Trail, Oakland, Slate Mills, Shanktown, Griffinburg and State Route 522.
Alternating one-way traffic will be in effect on Mountain Run Lake Road and Lakemont during the event. Visit the race website at kineticmultisports.com/races/culpeper for details about each route.
The complete 2021 schedule of Kinetic Multisports races can be found at kineticmultisports.com.
Kinetic Multisports supports the Special Operations Warrior and Chesapeake Bay foundations.