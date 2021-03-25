 Skip to main content
Tune in Friday for tax talk with IRS official
Tune in Friday for tax talk with IRS official

Spanberger visits VCU laboratory

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger tours a laboratory at Virginia Commonwealth University's Medicines for All Institute last month to learn about Phlow Corp.'s work on critically needed medications.

 OFFICE OF REP. SPANBERGER

The IRS recently extended this year’s federal tax filing deadline to May 17. But taxes are still on many people’s minds.

On Friday, to address some of their concerns, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will share her constituents’ most frequently asked questions with the Internal Revenue Service’s congressional liaison for Virginia.

The online event will be livestreamed on Spanberger’s Facebook page from noon to 1 p.m., her office said Thursday.

The Central Virginia lawmaker will question IRS representative Paul Axelson about IRS refunds, backlogged tax returns and the 2020 tax-filing season.

The Democrat, who represents the state’s 7th Congressional District, will also share tax concerns she has heard from constituents about stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, and Health Savings Account contributions, her office said in a statement.

