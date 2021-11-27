Turkey Trot 5K returns, fills void for participants

Not unlike many other events at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Powell Wellness Center Turkey Trot 5K was forced to go the virtual route in 2020.

If the number of smiles and palpable enthusiasm at this year’s event is any indication, the one-year absence of the traditional 5K format certainly made the participants’ hearts grow fonder of it.

Approximately 400 people converged on the property surrounding PWC and the Country Club of Culpeper on Thanksgiving morning to get their steps in before stuffing their faces with all the usual turkey day trappings.

“I was so, so excited to come out here this morning,” said Culpeper resident Kelley Scott. “The virtual format last year was the best that could be expected given the circumstances, but it didn’t provide the sense of camaraderie and holiday cheer that actually being here alongside hundreds of other people does.

“This was just as awesome as it’s ever been,” she added.

Jon Smith, of Rixeyville, said he didn’t participate in last year’s virtual 5K, and he missed the traditional event for a number of reasons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}