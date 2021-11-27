Turkey Trot 5K returns, fills void for participants

Not unlike many other events at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Powell Wellness Center Turkey Trot 5K was forced to go the virtual route in 2020.
If the number of smiles and palpable enthusiasm at this year’s event is any indication, the one-year absence of the traditional 5K format certainly made the participants’ hearts grow fonder of it.
Approximately 400 people converged on the property surrounding PWC and the Country Club of Culpeper on Thanksgiving morning to get their steps in before stuffing their faces with all the usual turkey day trappings.
“I was so, so excited to come out here this morning,” said Culpeper resident Kelley Scott. “The virtual format last year was the best that could be expected given the circumstances, but it didn’t provide the sense of camaraderie and holiday cheer that actually being here alongside hundreds of other people does.
“This was just as awesome as it’s ever been,” she added.
Jon Smith, of Rixeyville, said he didn’t participate in last year’s virtual 5K, and he missed the traditional event for a number of reasons.
“I’ve always been a runner, but it’s as much a mental thing as it is a physical one for me,” the 33-year-old said. “I do this 5K on Thanksgiving morning and it kickstarts my day, because I start cooking once I get home. By the time the food is done, I’m ready to relax, enjoy the meal and my time with family. Without this 5K, it was like a huge part of my Thanksgiving was missing.”
The 5K plays that kind of integral role in many of its participants’ Thanksgiving schedules, including those of entire families.
Reva resident Bob Mathis, 30, participated in the event while his wife Samantha, 28, and daughters Ryleigh, 7, and Alyssa, 5, cheered him on despite temperatures in the 30s.
“They always come with me, whether they’re walking the race or just supporting me from the sidelines,” a smiling Bob said. “It’s a big part of our Thanksgiving routine; we start the day off by doing this together, and then we head home and cook, eat and relax together. I’m extremely thankful that this event was able to get back to its traditional format this year.”
Race director Whitney Propps, who is also the medical program leader at Powell, was very enthusiastic about how the event unfolded.
“It was exciting for me because it was the first one of these [Turkey Trots] that I’ve had the privilege of leading in person,” said Propps, who helmed the inaugural Rockwater Park 5K in June. “These 5Ks are just as much about driving positive mental health as they are physical, and I think it’s clear that many people have struggled with both of those things over the past year-and-a-half.
“It was just great to see so many smiles out there today,” she said.